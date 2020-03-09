PLATTSBURGH — The "Arts Park" pegged for the city's downtown corridor could break ground as early as summer 2020.
Saratoga Associates Landscape Designer & Planner Emily Gardner, who recently presented an update to the Plattsburgh City Common Council, said the park would pop up in a now underutilized area between Margaret and Durkee streets.
On top of some public amenities, Gardner said the park's three-level design would bring some connectivity to that section of the city's downtown core.
"So that we can eventually have a corridor from the Strand (Center for the Arts) through this space and down towards the riverfront," she said.
DRI LINK
The project was a spin-off to the municipality's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Of that grant's $10 million award, $2.9 million had been allotted to two DRI projects: riverside access and streetscape improvements.
Landscape architect Saratoga Associates was signed on for both and the incoming Arts Park fell under the latter.
The project's remaining funds were intended to support improvements to up to five downtown streets and protected access on Veterans Memorial Bridge.
ARTS PARK
The area between Margaret and Durkee streets was a combination of four city-owned parcels and had a ramp walkway, green space and benches.
After several presentations and using some public suggestions, Saratoga Associates narrowed the focus of its soon-to-be Arts Park.
The area was to have three levels with its highest one, on the Margaret Street side, to be a seating plaza with shaded tables.
Going down a level, the firm hoped to incorporate a splash-pad-like water feature with some sort of lighting elements.
"That is, sort of, the central space," Gardner said. "Then that will lead down to a more formal sculpture garden."
That garden area, to be level with Durkee Street, was to feature local artwork.
Per the firm's plans, Gardner said the space's preexisting ramp would be replaced with a walkway.
"There will be ADA-access throughout the whole space," she told the Common Council.
DURKEE CONNECTION
The park would also connect to other DRI projects, as well.
Just across the street in the city-owned Durkee Street parking lot, a separate DRI project hoped to construct a mixed-used development project.
Those plans called for an apartment complex with commercial space, as well as public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
That walkway would serve as the connector between Saratoga Associates's planned Arts Park and one of the firm's riverside access improvement projects, as well.
Under that project, the firm planned to construct a Saranac Riverfront Walkway to run alongside that downtown waterway.
PARK VEGETATION
To spruce up the Arts Park, Gardner said plant species had been a strong consideration.
"We're looking to include things that are very low maintenance, very cold tolerant and also very salt tolerant for any winter maintenance concerns," she said. "We will also try to include 'year-round interest.'"
That had included a range of spring flowering tree options, as well as flowers and grasses.
Gardner said Saratoga Associates was also sharing its plant list with the developer's of other DRI projects, too, for the implementation of a consistent and complementary look.
DREAM TO REALITY
Along the Maui North side of the site, Gardner said some vehicular access existed via easement for the local food pantry.
"That will remain," she told city councilors. "We will try to maintain access to that as much as possible during construction."
Gardner said the project plans hoped to wrap up soon so that the project could go out for bids with hopes for a summer 2020 construction.
"I'm very excited about seeing all of the changes that are going to be happening in our downtown," City Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said.
"Some of these things that we had just been dreaming about are now going to be becoming realities."
