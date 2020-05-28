The Press-Republican recently reached out looking for local artists to share works of art they had created which were influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic and their feelings around it.
The artwork could be in any medium — from photography to song to sculpture — but had to have been created or composed during the period of the pandemic.
If you have artwork you would like to share, send a sample of the work and a description of the inspiration behind it to pressrepublican@yahoo.com.
A SENSE OF SERENITY
Our first featured artist is Elizabethtown-based illustrator Vel Capewell with her “Rock Stories” series.
“This is similar to a series entitled ‘Rock Stars’ that I began in 2010 when my husband was undergoing treatment for stage 4 throat cancer,” Capewell, 70, told the Press-Republican.
“That series was created using pencil, watercolor and ink on paper. The process was labor intensive because I layered pencil, then watercolor, pencil again, then ink to create small compositions.
“The process was meditative and provided a sense of serenity that kept the fear about my husband’s chances of survival at bay. The images would emerge, revealing some unique rock story that all came together to form a cohesive chorus.”
Capewell made sure to note that her husband survived his bout with cancer and has been cancer-free for 10 years.
ROCK BY ROCK
Capewell turned to the digital art program Procreate for the “Rock Stories” series, which she has been creating pieces for since mid-March.
“I draw original rocks, either from memory, or use rocks from my personal collection,” she said.
“I have literally collected hundreds locally, all of them possessing an amazing pattern and/or color that jumped out from the rest.”
“I then, layer upon layer, bring the image forward that speaks to whatever truth needs to be told. After the rock has been fully birthed, I paste it with the other unique chosen ones on a background that will pull them all together to tell their story as a unit."
Capewell said she has created more than 88 rock drawings to date and never tires of "the magic" they provide when the image is complete.
Capewell says she's never sure what the end result of each picture will be.
“It’s always a surprise, which keeps me coming back for more because who doesn’t like to be magically surprised?”
Capewell described her inspiration for the illustrations shown here in her own words:
"Rocks have always been literal touch stones for me and have played an important role in much of my art over the years. They represent a virtual and physical connection with the earth and her history. I can sit and center my vision on a single rock and hear all the stories related to me over the millennia, seeing all the intricacies within represented by sediment lines and embedded materials, and the shape of the rock, how it must have been formed, tumbling throughout its journey to my feet.
In times of chaos or uncertainty, rocks have given me peace of mind, a sense of true serenity as everything negative around me fades away as I listen to the stories that drown out all the fears and unpleasantness churning around me during this crisis. I sit for hours, following every contour, every nuance offered by these earthy gifts. I feel protected and at peace, listening to the rhythm of the rock chorus."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.