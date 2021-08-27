Arrival of the new Cardinals: SUNY Plattsburgh students return to campus

PLATTSBURGH — SUNY Plattsburgh will welcome nearly 5,000 students back to classes Monday, Aug. 30, many of whom are moving into residence halls this week.
Move-in is staggered this year, much as it was last year, to keep students and staff distanced and safe.
First-year students will move in Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again, same hours, Friday, Aug. 27.
Returning students will be allowed in the residence halls Saturday and Sunday during the same hours.
New this fall is the requirement that all students be fully vaccinated.
On-campus vaccination clinics are scheduled for Aug. 26 and 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sept. 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Algonquin Hall for those needing doses.
For more information on vaccinations, including details for students needing their second doses of Pfizer and Moderna, visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/covid-19/index.html.
Additionally, all students, faculty and staff are required to wear masks while indoors regardless of vaccination status. This does not apply to students when in their assigned residence hall rooms and suites.
Other first-weekend events include:
For a full schedule of Opening Weekend events, along with a list of resources, visit https://www.plattsburgh.edu/current-students/opening-week-information.html or call 518-564-2121.
Top majors among declared students entering the 2021-2022 academic year include accounting, psychology, nursing, biomedical sciences, business administration and criminal justice.
Geographically, students hail from 31 states and 36 countries, the top four in representation after the United States are India, Japan, Canada and Ethiopia.
