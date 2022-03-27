PLATTSBURGH - City of Plattsburgh police arrested a Plattsburgh man in connection with three burglaries that took place over the past month.
Ricky L. Rhodes 25, was charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, all Class C felonies, a news release said. The investigation was ongoing, with anticipation of further charges.
An extensive investigation by the Plattsburgh City Police Department, as well assistance from vigilant neighbors, resulted in the apprehension of Rhodes as he was actively burglarizing a city residence, police said.
Rhodes is alleged to have stolen a large quantity of personal property, to include several firearms. A search warrant was executed at Rhodes' residence, which resulted in the recovery of stolen property and all stolen firearms are now accounted for.
Rhodes was held at the Plattsburgh City Police Department, awaiting arraignment.
Anyone with information regarding these burglaries, or similar incidents is encouraged to contact the Plattsburgh City Police Department at 518-563-3411.