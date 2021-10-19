MOOERS — An Altona man was charged by State Police after an accidental shooting left one man in the hospital, police said.
According to State Police, around 10:30 p.m. last Friday, while he was inspecting his firearm, Frederick W. Minckler Jr., 30, of Altona, accidentally shot Gilbert O. Rabideau, 51, of Mooers, in the neck.
The incident occurred inside a camp on Green Valley Road in Mooers, police said.
Rabideau was transported to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, police said, and later taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for further treatment.
He was in serious but fair condition, police said Tuesday.
Minckler was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm and second-degree assault, both felonies, police said. He was arraigned in Mooers Town Court and released under pretrial release, to reappear on Thursday, Oct. 21.
State Police were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol.
