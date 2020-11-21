PLATTSBURGH — As the Plattsburgh City Common Council continues its budget process, one former councilor warns against repeating past mistakes.
Rachelle Armstrong, who represented the city's Ward 1 from 2013 to 2019, spoke before councilors Thursday, advising they be wary of weighty budget cuts and suggesting some precautions.
"Regrettably in 2017, many organizational changes approved before these details had been pinned down resulted in ad hoc adjustments and more than a little administrative improvisation," she said, adding that, she felt, the lack of planning led to a year of "scrambling."
"Given this history, I hope you are persuaded to steer clear of radical structural changes to city operations."
BUDGET DEBATE
The comments came amidst the council's continued 2021 budget debate.
The 2021 Mayor's Budget was first released in June and had suggested a 5.5 percent tax decrease, which would have reduced the rate from the current year's $11.99 down to $11.54 per $1,000 assessed property value.
The council majority later voted to return the proposed spending plan back to Mayor Colin Read for him to shave off an additional 10 percent. The revised budget, released in October, was about $2 million below the June proposal, had a 14.5 percent tax rate decrease, a $900,000 cut to public safety and reduced funds to several departments citywide.
Many community members, city department heads and a few councilors have spoken publicly against the proposal.
5-5-5 PLAN
Realizing there weren't enough councilors in favor to approve it, Councilor Mike Kelly (D-Ward 2), the council budget officer and staunch supporter of the revised budget, recently suggested a 5-5-5 plan instead.
In lieu of cutting the tax rate by more than 14 percent next year, Kelly said the plan would lower it by 5 percent each year for the next three years.
The council has since met for two budget workshops.
As of Thursday, City Chamberlain Richard Marks was revising the 2021 spending plan to include a list of councilor recommendations.
'NEED CONVINCING'
While Armstrong was relieved a majority of councilors hadn't supported the revised 2021 budget, she was concerned by the motives of those who had pushed for the cuts.
"Thank you to the councilors who have determined that a huge tax cut at this time is neither needed nor realistic," she said.
"I will need to be convinced that setting a goal of a 5 percent tax cut over the next three years is necessary and so I look forward to your discussions about the matter."
As far as suggestions on how to navigate the cuts, Armstrong had a list, including examining unforeseen consequences, avoiding unwarranted reductions in services, demanding organizational flowcharts be provided in the case of cuts, ensuring civil service requirements are met and using department heads as a resource.
"Many councilors, past and present, as well as city personnel, agree that the restructuring done in 2017 left gaps in operations that have yet to be fully rectified," she said.
KEEP CDO
The former councilor also argued against the proposed reductions to the Community Development Office, which, if approved, would have left one person in that office.
Armstrong talked about 2007, when that department had been disbanded and how councilors had later fought to reinstate it, arguing that, without it, the city didn't have a means for planning or "skin in the grants game."
"We were successful in our appeal," she said. "You know the history."
Armstrong went on to say Director Matt Miller's recent review of the department's accomplishments, "should be proof enough to retain the department and his leadership of it."
'ELEVENTH HOUR CHANGES'
Armstrong said her points were parts of a more general recommendation.
"Which is, do not make eleventh hour changes to government operations that the new administration will have to deal with," she said. "And certainly, do not yield to the pressure to approve a budget until you are fully satisfied that proper research has been done.
"Please distrust the notion that radical changes must be made and that the budget must be approved before some arbitrary date."
NEXT WORKSHOP
The council will convene Monday, Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. in the Old Chambers of City Hall for its third budget workshop.
The meeting will be open to the public with masks and social distancing required.
It will not be livestreamed.
