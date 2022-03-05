Area Sports: March 5, 2022

TODAY 

Girls Basketball

Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake at Clinton Community, Noon

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton at Clinton Community, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic at Clinton Community, 2:15 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh at Clinton Community College, 7:15 p.m.

Women's Hockey

NEWHL Championship

Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.  

Boys Hockey

Division II Regional Round

Pelham Memorial vs. Northeastern Clinton at Stafford Ice Arena, 7 p.m.  

