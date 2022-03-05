Area Sports: March 5, 2022

TODAY
Girls Basketball
Boquet Valley vs. Schroon Lake at Clinton Community, Noon
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton at Clinton Community, 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic at Clinton Community, 2:15 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh at Clinton Community College, 7:15 p.m.
Women's Hockey
NEWHL Championship
Cortland at Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Division II Regional Round
Pelham Memorial vs. Northeastern Clinton at Stafford Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
