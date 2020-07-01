PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County STOP DWI announced Wednesday that Clinton County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.
The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts start on July 3 and will end on July 6, as the Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving, a press release said.
The New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target impaired drivers.
The Fourth Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the New York State STOP-DWI Association. The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national Holiday Season in December.
The effort will include increased law enforcement presence and sobriety checkpoints.
