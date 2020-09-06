PLATTSBURGH — Although demand at area food pantries is not as high as it was at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, their role is still critical.
The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity has seen a range of activity at the 15 food panties they operate in the region throughout the pandemic, and the mission continues to adapt.
“It’s kind of ebbed and flowed a bit,” JCEO Development Director Nicole Laurin said.
“We’ve had some spikes with more of a demand, and some slower times.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the North Country in late March, lost jobs and closed schools meant an increase in demand for the area’s food pantries.
Things have slowed down in recent weeks, but organizers remain ready should the need blossom again.
The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf has seen steady traffic over the course of the pandemic, but never too much of an increase, according to Food Shelf Coordinator Dorothy Latta.
“I think people respect the fact that we’re emergency food, not a primary source,” Latta said.
Although the shelf hasn’t seen any crazy increase in traffic, those that have come have often been new faces.
“We’re happy that they got word that we’re available for their needs,” Latta said.
OPERATION
All of JCEO’s pantry locations have remained open as the year has rolled on, but with changes to the day-to-day operations.
People are generally required to call and set up an appointment to pick up food, Laurin said, which is then packaged and brought out to them when they arrive.
Full hours and contact information for the locations can be found at www.jceo.org/community-outreach.
Similarly, the Interfaith shelf is keeping all interactions outside, bringing pre-packaged “distribution boxes” to anyone in need who drives into the shelf’s parking lot at Plattsburgh United Methodist Church at 127 Beekman St. in the City of Plattsburgh, no appointment required.
Food provided to each person has been upped from four days-worth to six days-worth, Latta added.
Their hours of operation run from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday, as well as Friday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m.
DISTRIBUTION
To help further reduce traffic at JCEO centers, the organization has also partnered with different groups around the North Country, like the ETC Housing Corporation, the Plattsburgh Housing Authority and various senior living homes in the region, Laurin said, to deliver food directly to those in need.
The frequency of those deliveries has lessened since the beginning of the pandemic, and will continue or stop depending on how the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.
“Situations keep changing, so we just keep adapting,” Laurin said.
Other forms of adaptation have included partnering with Glazier’s Packing Company from Malone to organize a drive-thru milk and food giveaway at the SUNY Plattsburgh Fieldhouse in May that served roughly 500 cars.
JCEO has also maintained a good relationship with local stores that it receives food donations from, Laurin added, as well as receiving monetary support from the community.
“We’re still getting the product that we need, and we’ve been getting great community response in terms of donating money to buy supplies,” Laurin said.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so online at www.jceo.org/donate.
The interfaith shelf was also pleasantly surprised lately to see an influx of fresh produce as community members’ gardens have borne fruit in recent weeks.
“It’s so wonderful that people are thinking about sharing with others,” Latta said, adding that they will continue to accept garden donations.
Email Ben Watson:
Twitter: @BenWatsonPR
