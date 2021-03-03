ALBANY -- Kinney Drugs will partner with the Association on Aging in New York to provide a 10-week, 21-County pilot program providing community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors aged 65 and older.
During the pilot, local NYS Offices for the Aging will provide telephone-based assistance for seniors to make appointments for these clinics only, a news release said.
To date, COVID-19 vaccination appointments have been available almost exclusively through online scheduling systems.
As a result, seniors who have challenges accessing and/or using technology have been unable to secure COVID-19 vaccination appointments statewide.
The pilot program will test a simple and practical solution aimed at filling this gap.
Together, Kinney, the Association on Aging in NY, and local Offices for the Aging will provide this much-needed service for some of the most vulnerable people.
The Kinney/OFA clinics will begin the second week of March.
Interested seniors should contact their local County Office for the Aging for appointments for upcoming clinics to be held in the following counties: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Cayuga, Cortland, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, Seneca, St. Lawrence, Tompkins, Warren and Wayne.
“Securing a vaccination appointment is often too burdensome, especially for seniors who aren't technologically savvy,” John Marraffa, R.Ph., VP of Healthcare Services Integration for KPH Healthcare Services, said.
“Many do not have a caretaker to help them navigate this process, so it's important that we assist these seniors in securing a vaccine. Being an already vulnerable population, they need us to be there for them. Bringing vaccine closer to their communities will be critical to protecting them against this virus and eventually ending this pandemic.”
“We are proud to partner with the Association on Aging,” Rebecca Bubel, RPh, President of Kinney Drugs, said.
“Our pharmacists and team members continue to be there for our communities every step of the way, and this is one more way we can help those who need it most during this unprecedented time. As an employee-owned organization, we are proud to provide these immunizations and serve in this capacity.”
“The ability to partner with Kinney Drugs to ensure our most vulnerable older residents are able to secure appointments with the assistance of trained office for the aging staff is paramount to vaccine equity,” Becky Preve, executive director, Association on Aging in NY, said.
“We are thrilled to offer this program, and to move forward in collaboration with Kinney's on this innovative model of care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.