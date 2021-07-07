DANNEMORA — Another inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility was found dead, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, confirmed.
The inmate was found dead 8:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, DOCCS said. His name is not being released by prison officials, who cited HIPAA concerns.
The inmate’s next of kin has been notified, DOCCS said. The official cause of death will be determined by the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
This latest inmate death is the third reported in the last 30 days.
The last named inmate death occurred during the early hours of June 12, when Edgardo E. Devictor-Lopez, 36, was found unconscious and not breathing in his cell, according to State Police.
An inmate also died at the prison on June 30. His name also was not released.
