ALBANY — A high-profile lawyer revealed Monday a married woman she represents alleges she was kissed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo without her consent in front of her family members.
Gloria Allred, the attorney, has scheduled a press conference with the woman to discuss the allegations Monday afternoon.
The woman is the seventh since December to accuse Cuomo of engaging in sexual harassment.
There was no immediate response by the governor's office. Cuomo has argued he never physically accosted any woman and said he was sorry if he made any woman uncomfortable.
The latest allegation against Cuomo comes as the governor faces an impeachment inquiry by the state Assembly as well as an investigation by the state Attorney General's office into a slew of sexual harassment reports by women accusing Cuomo of making unwanted sexual advances. His administration is also facing a criminal investigation by federal prosecutors into the underreporting of COVID-19 nursing home deaths
One woman who is employed by the governor told the Albany Times Union earlier this month that Cuomo fondled her after he invited her to the Executive Mansion to help him with a technical problem on his cell phone.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats and former political allies of the governor, are among those calling for him to resign. The majority of state lawmakers are also urging Cuomo to leave office, including Senate Democratic Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers.
Allred, in a statement, did not name the new woman, though she indicated a photograph of Cuomo kissing her client will be released to the press. She described the woman as married but did not say if she is a state employee or indicate what her connection is to Cuomo, a 63-year-old divorced father of three adult daughters.
Allred said her client is married, adding that Cuomo was at the woman's home when he kissed her. The lawyer did not immediately provide a date for the incident.
Allred's work on behalf of sexual harassment victims was the subject of a 2018 documentary film, "Seeing Allred." She is a founding partner of the law firm Allred, Maroko & Goldberg. The firm's web site states it handles" more women’s rights cases than any other private firm in the nation and has won hundreds of millions of dollars for victims.
Allred is also president of the Women’s Equal Rights Legal Defense and Education Fund.
