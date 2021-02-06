WEST PLATTSBURGH - The snow is perfect, the ice is perfect, but sadly, there can be no annual Winterfest celebration this weekend due to COVID-19.
"This would have been the best snow ever," event co-organizer Susan Mayette glumly said.
The Winterfest celebration held at the American Legion Post 1619 on Rand Hill Road would have seen its 14th edition.
The traditional Super Bowl weekend extravaganza typically features sledding, skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, snow games and obstacle courses for kids, and the ever-popular curling tournament.
Inside, visitors could enjoy items from the dollar menu, such as michigans, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, chili, soups and more.
There's usually free hot chocolate and coffee as well.
All proceeds go to the Clinton County Veteran's Assistance Fund.
A highlight of the weekend is the massive fire works show on Friday night as revelers would gather around a huge bonfire.
Mayette's husband, David Mayette, who co-organizes the event with her, said COVID-19 just proved to be too much for organizers to take a chance.
"To make this as successful as possible we need a lot of people," David Mayette said.
"We probably could have done some of the outdoors stuff, but inside we just can't do it because of the restrictions and we want everyone to be safe."
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said Winterfest has become a regional highlight.
"But it's more than just a town and regional tradition," he said.
"It supports veterans through various programs, and the American Legion Post 1619 has been a remarkable organization for everything that they do for our region."
Cashman said Winterfest and other events at Post 1619 are more than just for fun.
"The events they do are events with a purpose of helping someone out, and I am grateful for the relationship they have with the town."
"It is sad not to be able to have Winterfest this year, but certainly precautions are needed at this time."
Last year, Winterfest had to be delayed two weeks due to a lack of snow and warm temperatures, but it was held.
Recent snowfalls have built up a near-perfect sliding hill next to the main building, and the snow-covered softball diamonds would have made for great snow sculpture and obstacle course conditions.
The ice on the pond was also perfect for curling, David Mayette said.
"We want to come back in force next year and keep this going because we want to help the veterans," he said.
Donations to the Veterans Assistance Fund can still be made by calling David or Susan Mayette at 518-593-6201 and 518-593-0059 respectively.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: jlotemplio
