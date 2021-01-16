Annual MLK event goes virtual

PLATTSBURGH – Not even COVID-19 can sideline the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, a national holiday to honor the slain Civil Rights leader.
Instead of Monday's annual gathering at the Blessed John XXIII Newman Center in Plattsburgh, the “Martin Luther King Celebration 2021” will air at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, on Mountain Lake PBS and on its website and social media.
“We weren't able to meet at the Newman Center, but yet we wanted to acknowledge the legacy of Dr. King,” Maxine Perry, a longtime member of the Martin Luther King Committee said.
“We didn't want that to end because we can't meet face to face, but definitely we wanted to bring something to the community to acknowledge his legacy at this time.
“We are going to do this virtually. Mountain Lake PBS has been gracious enough to record the program for us. We will be on social media, on their websites and media outlets.”
The program features Holly Heller-Ross, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee chair; Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi, State Assemblyman Billy Jones and Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest.
Guest speakers are Jay LePage, retired Clinton County Social Services commissioner and county legislator, and Nicole Hylton-Patterson, director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative.
Temple Beth Israel Rabbi David Kominsky delivers the invocation.
KJ Washington reads King's “Justice.”
Sue Ann Dunn, a past scholarship winner, shares remarks addressing King's impact.
Janice Tobin and Lakita Washington will recite the "Community Pledge."
The hour-long program is interspersed with musical selections by Dr. Dexter Criss, artistic director of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir; Dr. Michelle Cromwell, soloist and vice president for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at SUNY, soloist Brett Carpenter and the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir.
“We met at the Newman Center,” Perry said.
“We did it in increments, so that people would be safe. We did it on the 5th of January. The speakers came in and did their part. When Billy Jones did his piece to address the community, he did it at the studio because he was at the studio at that time. And also, the Mayor did his at the studio at the time he could be available. We had people recording and sending in to the station.”
Mountain Lake's mission includes identifying beneficial community programming.
“Maxine Perry called me and, of course, we're longtime friends," Thom Hallock, director of production and content at Mountain Lake PBS, said.
“So when she called and explained the situation and said that they would love to do something but they knew they couldn't bring people together, certainly not in the large numbers that they usually have for the celebration, and could we do anything about it.”
Hallock went to his boss, President and CEO Bill McColgan.
“And, he said, 'Absolutely,'” Hallock said.
“It came together quickly. We decided that we could set up at the Newman Center over several hours.”
Participants social distanced and surfaces were wiped down and deep cleaned between talent.
“The speakers came in,” Hallock said.
“Dexter Criss and Michelle Cromwell came in and performed a musical number. We taped it over an entire day, and then other folks are submitting videos of their own.”
Criss also sent him clips of the Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir.
“We've put it all together in an hour program that will be like being there,” Hallock said.
“It will be the sights and sounds of what the celebration would have been.”
This marks the station's first venture of this kind.
“To help the community through COVID and do something virtually and at the same time put it on air and broadcast,” he said.
“So, we will have it both online and on Facebook and on air at the same time on Monday, on the holiday, at 1 p.m.”
