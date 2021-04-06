Annual event moves to August

PLATTSBURGH – Relay for Life of Plattsburgh scoots from its normal June date to Aug. 20 this year.
Organizers hope the later date will assure a more COVID-safe, in-person event.
“It will be at the Clinton County Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.,” Amber Arnold, Relay For Life of Plattsburgh event lead, said.
"The theme is going to be fair, so 'Cancer's not Fair.'
"There will be games, entertainment, various fundraisers and all the proceeds go to the American Cancer Society and research in hopes of finding a cure for cancer”.
Right now, people are registering their teams at: http://www.relayforlife.org/plattsburghny
Nineteen teams have signed up thus far.
“It's less than normal,” she said.
“Usually, we have around 30, maybe 40 teams. But it's usually the spring season when it really gets kicking into gear, and so we're get a lot more.”
This is Arnold's 11th year volunteering for the event.
“I was inspired to get involved with this because my grandfather (Arthur Senecal) died of cancer,” she said.
“It was a very rough experience, and I wanted to do something to try to decrease the chance of it happening again for someone else.”
Arnold described her late grandfather who died in 2008 as a very funny man.
“He loved to garden, she said.
“He loved just hanging around, a great sense of humor.”
