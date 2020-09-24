PLATTSBURGH — The City and Town of Plattsburgh are preparing to meet tonight to discuss the city's potential annexation of a parcel of town land, but the meeting may not happen.
The city is considering annexing 224 acres of land off Reeves Lane and Rugar Street, just west of the city boundary.
If joined with the city, the property would expand its land mass by 7 percent.
While mostly unused, uninhabited property, the former Clinton County Compost Facility, owned by the city, is situated there.
The city has eyes on developing the property and possibly moving some departments there.
Annexation was a potential issue in the early to mid-2000s, and then it came back again in 2018 at the behest of City Mayor Colin Read.
After several environmental review steps, the next item in the process was a joint public hearing, to feature both Town Board and City Council members, and to hear from constituents of both municipalities.
The City Common Council OK'd city staff to coordinate with the town on a time for that hearing. It was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at 130 Arizona Ave. — a Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation, or PARC, building with an amphitheater.
The Lake City posted notice of the municipalities' joint hearing on the topic, but Town Supervisor Michael Cashman alleged it was published short of town consent.
The town objected to an in-person meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic and felt that a virtual meeting would not suffice for the situation.
"Accordingly," Cashman had said, "we will have no choice but to bring the application in court to address this dispute and stay the hearing."
"It is our position that a video conference or remote public hearing would not allow for meaningful participation of the public during this unique joint session of the city and town governing bodies," Cashman had said.
"Digital forums for public hearings do not effectively allow for the public to participate in a subject matter of this magnitude," he continues. "We must allow for robust participation from residents of both communities, school boards, fire districts and other entities seeking to provide input as well as hearing about the mayor’s proposed plans."
As of Wednesday evening, the town and city were still awaiting a ruling from the court as to whether the joint hearing would be held.
The city's Legal Counsel Dean Schneller had called the Town of Plattsburgh's unwillingness to hold the joint hearing a "delay tactic."
"This demand for an 'endless adjournment' is confusing, because the town has completed numerous public hearings over the past few months," Schneller told the Press-Republican. "Presumably those public hearings completed by the town allowed for meaningful participation."
