Animal group neuters 20 feral cats at event

The Adirondack Animal Coalition recently secured and provided medical care for 20 feral cats at a Feral Cat Neuter Clinic held at the North Country Animal Shelter in Malone on Sept. 26.
According to a press release, in addition to each cat being neutered, they received the following treatments: rabies vaccine, parvo/distemper vaccine, flea treatment, ear mite treatment, and worm treatment.
COMMUNITY EFFORT
Among the organizations that the Malone-based coalition thanked for support of the treatment event were North Star Veterinary Services’ Dr. Lila Knowlton-Grallert, Dr. Jennifer Groestch, and their intern, Hunter Reynolds.
“Although they are large animal vets in our community and do not see dogs and cats in their private practices, they donated their time for this event to help our community,” the release noted.
The group also thanked: Franklin County Public Health, who donated the rabies vaccines and Donna Bailey from the Cat Palace, who provided most of the feral cats, paid for the parvo/distemper vaccines, flea medication, ear mite medication and worm medication.
Bailey also assisted the doctors with handling the cats at the clinic.
Finally, the group thanked Shirley Morton of North Country Animal Shelter, who donated the use of a building at her facility.
FERAL POPULATION
“Feral cats have become an issue in our community, and we would like to encourage other veterinarians to consider joining in the effort in any way possible,” the group wrote in the release.
“This type of coordinated effort is what coalition members envisioned when setting the goal to create an integrated network capable of supporting the community and its animals.”
Along with spay and neuter clinics, the group said encouraging animal owners to be responsible and spay or neuter their animals was another way to reduce the feral population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.