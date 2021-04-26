PLATTSBURGH — Days before the Kentucky Derby, Buster's Sports Bar and Grill installed Capital District OffTrackBetting (OTB) machines for those itching to play the ponies.
The iconic horse race, annually held the first Saturday in May, is this weekend in Louisville, Ky. and the Buster's crew expects a good showing at its Peru Street location in the City of Plattsburgh.
"This will be one of the biggest races of the year," Matt Batemen, who co-owns the bar and restaurant with wife, Ashley, said. "There will be a lot of people betting on horses."
'PERFECT FIT'
Two Capital District OTB betting machines were installed at the sports pub late last week and Bateman said they'd already been well used.
"It has definitely brought us some new faces to our business that we're excited about," he said.
The owner said there were "races every day all over the world that you can bet on," and said OTB reached out to Buster's to install their machines there.
"It was a pretty easy decision to make," Bateman said. "When it comes to horse racing, it is sports related. Anything like that can attract more people into our business and you can have fun with it.
"That's the kind of atmosphere that we're trying to create — a fun, relaxing, sports-filled atmosphere. I think OTB was a perfect fit for us."
LIVE MUSIC
Buster's opened last fall amid the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
It has a large outdoor dining deck and patio that can seat about 80 people and a tent set up to seat another 50.
"The outside seating that we have is very unique to Plattsburgh," Bateman said. "It overlooks the downtown, there's water (the Saranac River) and beautiful sunsets.
"It's something that is huge for us; it's a big revenue booster and with COVID, people like to be outside."
A contractor is constructing a performing stage out back, as well, that was expected to be completed in time for the Kentucky Derby. Bateman said musical acts would perform there during the warmer months and up first is the Taylor LaValley Band, scheduled for this Saturday.
"We'll be very busy this weekend," Bateman said.
SPORTS GAMBLING
New York State recently legalized more widespread sports betting.
Bateman said this was something Buster's was planning to cash in on when possible and were even considering building onto the restaurant to do so.
"We're very, very interested in that," he said. "If that goes legal to the point where they have kiosks that people can bet on within our restaurant — we're already thinking ahead of the eight ball to build a gaming room that would have kiosks where you can bet on games.
"We would get more dart boards and have a game room or lounge."
