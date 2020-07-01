CHAMPLAIN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility recently discovered seven Sasanian coins being shipped into the United States.
CBP officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a shipment manifested as documents on June 2 and found nine unrecognizable foreign coins upon further inspection of the package, according to a press release.
A specialist from the American Numismatic Society was contacted in order to determine the origin and value of the coins, according to the release.
The specialist determined two coins were minted in Armenia and the remaining seven in Iran.
On June 23, CBP officers were notified that seven of the coins were from Iran, dated back to the fifth century, during the Sasanian Empire and have an appraised value of approximately $2,000, the release said.
As a result, the release said, officers contacted the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury who determined that the Iranian coins lacked the required licensing for importation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.