SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) received a combined award of more than $1.2 million to develop and implement small business assistance programs in the aftermath of the COVID-19 economic crisis.
The monies, $1 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) CARES Act Recovery Assistance program and $250,000 from the Mastercard Impact Fund administered by the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, will fund technical support services to help small businesses across northern New York diversify income streams and decrease overhead costs.
ANCA Business Transition Program Coordinator Danielle Delaini said the initiative would have a lasting economic impact on the North Country.
"With individually tailored planning that focuses on diversification and cost savings, our region’s small businesses will spur economic investment in their communities by creating and sustaining local jobs and supporting neighboring businesses. The plans they develop through CPR will help them better withstand future economic crises that come their way."
WORK WITH PARTNERS
ANCA is an independent, nonprofit corporation aimed at building prosperity across northern New York.
The nonprofit planned to work with regional economic development partners to implement the project, which they expect will support resilience plans for 305 businesses across New York’s 11-county North Country region.
Over the next two years, the project expects to help retain approximately 1,425 jobs, create 210 jobs and preserve millions of dollars in wages.
“We are deeply grateful for the support of EDA, Mastercard and our elected officials who have supported this project and understand the importance of this work for North Country communities,” Delaini said.
SENATOR SUPPORT
Both Sen. Charles Shcumer (D-NY) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued statements of support regarding ANCA's latest award and planned project.
“In these trying and unprecedented times, the federal government should continue doing everything in its power to support our small businesses and put local economies on track to recovery," Schumer remarks. "That is why I insisted (EDA) funding for communities and businesses be included in the CARES Act that Congress passed to respond to COVID-19. This federal funding will help small businesses and entrepreneurs in the North Country weather this crisis and help the economy bounce back.”
“Rebuilding our regional economies is dependent on organizations like the (ANCA), and this funding will help them create hundreds of jobs and opportunities in northern New York," Gillibrand says. "I will continue serving as a fierce advocate to provide the resources needed to rebuild a strong and equitable economy. The COVID-19 pandemic strained small businesses and entrepreneurs across New York State as costs surged and revenues dwindled. I am proud to have fought for and secured this CARES Act funding that will bring more than $1 million in federal relief to help our local business leaders stay afloat, grow their businesses and build economic resilience in our communities.”
'GRATEFUL'
The funding will allow ANCA to expand and integrate existing focus areas of clean energy, food systems and the entrepreneurial economy to provide a cohesive, individualized service for regional businesses.
Participating business owners will develop strategic plans to help them access new markets, expand e-commerce functionality, reduce supply chain inefficiencies, decrease energy costs and create succession plans.
"ANCA staff are grateful to have received this funding and are eager to begin implementing the project across the region,” ANCA Executive Director Kate Fish said. “Bolstered by our strong network of local business owners, development organizations and government partners, we will maximize the impact of this funding and build a stronger, more resilient economy in the Adirondack North Country.”
Project partners include the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation, CITEC Business Solutions and the Cooperative Development Institute. ANCA will invite other organizations to collaborate through a RFP (request for proposals) process later this year.
