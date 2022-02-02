PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices look to continue increasing for the foreseeable future, but filling up on certain days of the week can actually help save more on gas, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that tracks gas prices from 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The nation’s average gas price now sits at $3.34 per gallon, up 6.8 cents from a month ago, and up 92.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy stated. This makes finding ways to save money a priority for most Americans.
“When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 17 states, making it yet again the best day to fill-up,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.
“Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up. But even if you can’t always time your fill ups, the golden rule is to always always shop around before filling up,” De Haan continued.
The same data found that the worst and most-expensive days to fill up are Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
According to GasBuddy, the states currently with the highest average gas prices are California at $4.62 per gallon, Hawaii at $4.37, and Washington at $3.92. The states currently with the lowest average gas prices are Mississippi at $2.98 per gallon, Arkansas at $2.99 per gallon, and Texas at $2.99 per gallon.
As of Tuesday afternoon, these are some regular gas prices around the North Country:
Plattsburgh: Champy’s Gas & Go Car Wash — $3.35
Plattsburgh: Sunoco on Margaret Street — $3.35
Schuyler Falls: Rock’s Grocery Store — $3.63
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $3.65
Peru: Stewart’s Shop- $3.69
Lake Placid: Mobile on Main Street — $3.69
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shop — $3.69
Port Henry: Stewart’s Shop — $3.73
