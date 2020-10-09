Analysis: Pence-Harris faceoff most important VP debate to date

PLATTSBURGH — Though likely the most important and relevant vice presidential debate to date, Wednesday's faceoff between Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris will likely have little impact on the outcome of the presidential race, Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
The SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor noted the advanced ages and questionable health of both presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
While Biden, who is going on 78, would be the oldest president ever if elected, Trump turned 74 in June, which would make him the oldest president ever in the last year of his second term, Schantz continued.
"President Trump, moreover, is recovering from COVID-19 and has had to cancel his rallies and fundraising events and many commentators have called into question, fairly or not, Biden’s mental acuity and physical stamina.
"The fragility of the two presidential candidates and the possibility of a VP succession made the vice presidential debate more relevant than ever."
WHAT VOTERS EXPECTED
The Pence-Harris debate took place Wednesday night in the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall.
Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief, served as moderator of the 90-minute event.
Schantz said voters who watched the debate expected to see a more issue-oriented, civil discourse than they did during the Trump-Biden match-up last week.
"The voters got what they expected as both Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris addressed the issues, refrained from name-calling and kept interruptions to a minimum."
He added that Page "did a strong job of controlling the debate, and the layout of the debate, with the candidates seated far-apart behind plexiglass shields also dampened the heat in the room, as compared to the first presidential debate."
CNN reported that, all told, Pence had just three more seconds of speaking time than Harris.
PANDEMIC MANAGEMENT
Since most voters choose based on the top of the ticket, vice presidents are trained to focus their remarks on the presidential candidates by both attacking the opposition, and defending and boosting their running mates, Schantz said.
He contended that both candidates performed in polished, respectful and appropriately assertive manners, so their weak and strong points were driven by the topics.
"Harris criticized the performance of the Trump administration, especially with respect to management of the coronavirus pandemic, which was the first question of the night, in an effort to make the election a referendum on the past four years," he continued.
She gained momentum and, perhaps, confidence by having the health crisis placed at the beginning of the debate, Schantz said.
"Oppositely, Pence was not able to strongly defend his performance as leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force."
TAXES, POLICIES
Regarding health care, Harris "did very well by looking into the cameras and pointing out that the Trump Administration is coming for you if you have preexisting conditions, while Pence did not have a specific plan to combat this charge," the professor said.
"Pence, meanwhile, highlighted the progressive policy views of the Democratic Party in order to make the election a policy choice between the two tickets, bringing up, for example, the impact on everyday Americans of rescinding the Trump-era tax cuts."
The vice president additionally discussed the jobs and dollar costs of expensive Green New Deal programs, as well as possible cutbacks on fracking, Schantz continued.
"Harris suffered in not clarifying the Biden-Harris separation from the Green New Deal."
DODGED QUESTIONS
Both candidates dodged some questions during the debate, Schantz said, noting inquires surrounding Supreme Court politics and presidential disability.
Page labeled the White House Rose Garden event at which Trump introduced Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court nominee, a "super spreader event" where few masks were worn and social distancing was not practiced. At least 10 people, including Trump, who attended the event have since tested positive for COVID-19.
Schantz said Pence had no good reply when Page, referencing the event, asked him how he could expect Americans to follow administration safety guidelines when those at the White House were not doing so.
Later in the debate, the professor continued, Harris refused to answer Pence's question on whether or not Democrats planned to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court if Barrett is confirmed. Schantz added that such a measure has not seriously been considered since the 1930s.
"She was fully expecting the question, however, as she referred to notes regarding President Abraham Lincoln not nominating a justice in 1864."
Schantz said both candidates "studiously avoided" Page's question about whether they and their running mates had discussed what to do in the event of presidential disability.
"Their lack of answers point out that presidents do not like to talk about their own fragility and that vice presidents are somewhat of a reminder that the VP position is primarily designed to fill a presidential vacancy caused by presidential death or disability."
LITTLE IMPACT
Schantz said the most memorable line in a vice presidential debate — held first in 1976 and in every presidential election since 1984 — was delivered between U.S. Sen. Dan Quayle (R-Indiana) and Lloyd Bentsen (D-Texas) in 1988.
After the young-looking Quayle compared his Senate experience to that of JFK, Bentsen negatively compared him to the late president.
"'Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy. I knew Jack Kennedy. Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy,' stated Bentsen with delight while a pained Quayle stood there," Schantz said.
Despite the memorable put-down, the debate did not swing the election in the Democrats' favor, the professor continued.
"Likewise, the 2020 presidential debate is likely to follow the usual script and have little impact on the outcome of the race."
