PERU — It's time to get lost.
Rulfs Orchard's corn maze, a decade-long tradition of the family-run agribusiness, is open for the fall season.
Explorers looking to try their shot in the labyrinth walk a cornstalk-sided dirt path winding through a three-acre cornfield in search of the exit. Dispersed throughout the maze are several podiums at which visitors can stamp a booklet, showing they successfully reached every checkpoint.
Rulfs Business Manager Shannon Wilkins said not all guests pay attention to the checkpoints, though, calling those who do the "hardcore" maze-goers.
"There are some people who just run in and want to get out; they'll see the exit and just leave," she said. "Those people probably take 30 minutes. But to do the whole maze, it's generally under an hour."
GENERATIONAL FUN
The orchard has grown since Bob Rulf, Wilkins' grandfather, opened it in 1952.
Its massive red barn building at 531 Bear Swamp Road acts as a store, selling seasonal produce, homemade lunch and desserts, locally-sourced gift items and more. The store is accompanied by farm animals, a play area and greenhouses, as well as its seasonal u-pick offerings, like apples, pumpkins and berries.
"It's generational," Wilkins said of the business, noting families picking pumpkins at the patch, kids visiting with farm animals, teens snapping Instagram photos among apple trees and the young-at-hearted wandering the corn maze.
"Young kids, teenagers, college-age kids, parents, older people — there is something fun to do."
THOUSANDS TAKE PART
It was just about a decade ago that Wilkins said her grandfather decided to add the maze.
"He was just interested and said, 'We need to do this.'"
Though some say corn mazes date back to the 18th century, Wilkins said they weren't regionally prevalent in the 2010s.
"You read a lot, get a lot of magazines to see what other people are doing across the country," she said. "I think we were one of the firsts around here to have a maze."
It is said to be a new way for farmers to pay their bills and, with more than 3,900 pairs of feet scampering through the one in Peru back in 2019, Wilkins thought it was quite the attraction.
"Agritourism just has grown a lot everywhere, I think, in the last 10 years."
NEW YEAR, NEW MAZE
No maze at Rulfs Orchard is ever the same.
The path, comprised of several forks in the road and many dead ends, is cut fresh every single year and, from an aerial view, displays images representative of the year's theme.
A bird's-eye look down at the 2021 maze would unveil the outlines of a honey bee, a hummingbird, various flowers and the letters R-U-L-F-S.
The theme? Pollinators.
"We try to stick to some farm-related thing," Wilkins said. "Pollinators this year was authentic to us. Pollination is so important to farmers and it seems like more people are now aware of that."
MAKING A MAZE
But how do those intricate designs get cut into the cornfield? Wilkins said the process begins in January when Rulfs selects its annual theme.
Unlike some other area orchards that sketch designs by hand, Rulfs works with a company that supplies a booklet of themes for them to choose from.
In late June, the corn gets planted across the entire field and, once it starts popping out of the ground, a contractor from Virginia visits to cut out the selected design before it grows too high.
"He does GPS cutting; it's all pre-programmed," Wilkins said. "It only takes him a few of hours."
Wilkins called August "crunch time" for the maze as staff clears its paths of any obstructions, like rocks, sets up podium checkpoints and ribbons off its aisles.
"That's really to try and encourage people to not run through and break the cornstalks," she explained. "You want it to be the same quality at the end of November that it is in September."
ONLINE TICKETS
Given last year's COVID-19 concerns, Rulfs transitioned to online ticket sales.
It helped limit the number of guests in the maze at any given time and take some pressure off staff during the days of staffing shortages, Wilkins said.
"We decided to keep it that way again this year," she said, adding that a max of 140 guests would be allowed in the maze at one time.
"It never really gets that crazy, except maybe during the night flashlight mazes."
Two corn mazes are scheduled at night this year on October 16 and October 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with last tickets sold at 8 p.m. Otherwise the maze is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with last tickets sold at 3 p.m.
Admission is free for kids age 3 and under, $5 for kids age 5 through 12 and $7 for everyone age 13 and up. There is a $1 fee for tickets sold online.
They can be purchased here: rulfsorchard.ticketspice.com/pollinators-theme-corn-maze
