Ampersand-Rugar traffic light progresses

PLATTSBURGH — Crews working to install a traffic light at the intersection of Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street in the Town of Plattsburgh are gaining ground.
The project received its final approval in August and shovels hit the ground soon after, leading to some traffic delays in recent weeks.
Work is expected to wrap up by the end of December, around the Christmas holiday.
"We appreciate people's patience," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, "but it will certainly be very beneficial once it's in full operation."
TRAFFIC STUDY
The long-awaited light will manage the intersection there, used by the employees, patrons and residents of Ampersand Drive.
That roadway also acts as the back entrance to the Consumer Square shopping plaza, home to big box stores, restaurants and various other businesses.
A 2018 traffic study performed by CHA Consulting Inc. and paid for via a partnership between the Town of Plattsburgh and UFirst Federal Credit Union, situated at the intersection in question, supported the need of such a light.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, those findings showed the intersection had averaged about 30 seconds of wait time for those heading south on Ampersand. An average wait time of 36 seconds or higher would have been a "failing" score.
The study suggested the intersection would get there by 2023, given projected traffic increases.
Data showed Rugar Street peak hours to be 8 a.m., noon and 4:15 p.m. and Ampersand Drive peak hours to be noon and 3:45 p.m.
It had also revealed more than 30 car accidents within a 0.2 mile radius of the intersection over the past three years. More than half of them took place at the Ampersand intersection.
MORE THAN A LIGHT
The addition of a traffic light there is accompanied by other intersection improvements.
Sidewalks, updated crosswalks and proper drainage on both sides of the road are expected.
Crews were this week seen working on the site's new sidewalks, which, Supervisor Cashman said will create better connectivity for pedestrians.
The Stewart's Shops convenience store on Rugar Street also agreed to remove its third entrance, which was situated closest to the intersection.
"It actually makes that corridor safer," Cashman added.
PRICEY, BUT SAFER
The project is estimated at $750,000.
"While expensive, it is critical infrastructure that will address safety standards, it will alleviate traffic patterns and it will also provide much more multi-modal connectivity," Cashman said. "All of these things are rooted in the Town of Plattsburgh's Master Plan."
