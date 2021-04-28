AmeriCorps Seniors offering programs

PLATTSBURGH – AmeriCorps Seniors is the new branding for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Clinton County.
The new name, AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP of Clinton County, changed in November 2020 as did the location at the Catholic Charities Outreach Building, 1349 Military Turnpike.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES UMBRELLA
The program shares space with St. Joseph's Outreach Program and Catholic Charities programs.
“We have a completely new remodeled facility, and we love our new home,” Kate Gardner, project director of the AmeriCorps Seniors of Clinton County and AmeriCorps Seniors of Essex County.
“AmeriCorps Seniors Clinton and Essex County are returning to service. We have been receiving a great deal of referrals from our community partners for vaccination transportation for seniors, grocery shopping for seniors, many call from the VA from veterans assistant with transportation and groceries. That has really been keeping us hopping.”
Staffers include Kyle Miller, volunteer coordinator, AmeriCorps Seniors Essex County, and Vivian Smith, director of the AmeriCorps Seniors Franklin County.
LOCAL STAKEHOLDERS
AmeriCorps Seniors partners with the United Way of the Adirondacks, Joint Council for Economic Opportunity for Clinton and Franklin Counties, Inc. (JCEO), Clinton County Office for the Aging, Essex County Office for the Aging, and the Veterans Administration.
“Who give us referrals from seniors that they work with that they know have no ride to the doctor or no ride to go get their vaccine or who for some reason during COVID really became afraid to do their own grocery shopping," Gardner said.
"And, they have not started back up again or their health declined during COVID from not being active, and so they are physically unable to do their grocery shopping now."
“We have been assisting many seniors in our community.”
Catholic Charities also sponsors AmeriCorps Seniors Franklin County.
“So, we have actually the Tri-Counties plus Hamilton County. We are providing the same services. We are programs of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg.
“The mission is still to harness the skills and talents of residents 55 and over to fill the gap in community needs.”
Services include:
EXERCISE & OUTREACH
“We hope to provide, but right we're not, three different evidence-based exercise programs including Tai Chi and Bone Builders,” Gardner said.
“We hope to get those programs back up and running in June or July 2021.We are planning for the reopening of those programs now.”
AmeriCorps Seniors Essex County started a new program to help residents who are socially isolated.
“That is Caring Callers and Pen Pal Program for folks in assistance living and nursing homes,” she said.
“Caring Callers is telephone reassurance. Visiting by telephone to make sure everyone is COVID safe, but yet still reaching out. “One of the big burgeoning issues that appeared during COVID was social isolation. So, it answers that need.”
AmeriCorps Seniors also provide volunteers for Meals-on-Wheels.
“So meal transporters for the home-delivered meals, and that would be of course through the Nutrition Program,” she said.
HALF A CENTURY ON
AmeriCorps is funded through a federal grant.
“The Biden administration is super supportive of AmeriCorps programs,” Gardner said.
“We get our funding from the federal Congressional budget, but we all have to have a sponsor.
“Catholic Charities has been sponsoring our programs for well over 50 years. I haven't been here for 50 years. I'm in my 11th year.”
For more information, call AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP of Clinton County at 518-566-0944.
