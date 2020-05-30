PLATTSBURGH - As an African-American man, David Yocum says he has been pulled over by law enforcement many times, and it scares the heck out of him.
"When I see those red lights behind me... I wonder, am I going to die?" Yocum said Friday outside of Plattsburgh City Hall.
"I should not have to feel that way."
Yocum helped organize a protest in support of Black Lives Matter in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a white police officer held his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes while detaining him on Memorial Day earlier this week in Minnesota.
There have been protests against Floyd's death demanding justice in many U.S. cities this week with many of them turning violent.
Yocum said that while rioting and looting is not right, enough is enough, and people want to be heard.
He said he tells his son that he loves him every time the young man heads off to work, worrying that something could happen to him because he is a black man.
"I don't want to wake up and hear my son was shot," Yocum said.
Ray Crowell was one of about a dozen people who showed up with signs at City Hall Friday at noon and silently protested.
His sign read, "All Lives Matter, but right now, we are talking about Black Lives."
"We want to bring some more awareness to people who don't understand what Black Lives Matter means," he said.
The group of protesters included a mix of black men and women as well as white men and women.
Yocum said everyone is fed up.
"We are tired," he said.
"White people are tired, black people are tired. We are worn out people. We want to make a point that we can't deal with this anymore.
"How many times has an African-American family had to bury their child or their loved one? It's not right."
