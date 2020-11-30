ALTONA — With its school district in a state of financial stress and COVID-19 still in view, Altona Town Supervisor Larry Ross said the town decided to "take it as easy as it could" when penning the town's 2021 budget.
The spending plan was a 0 percent increase over 2020.
"Everybody took a freeze this year, because our school had to go up," Ross said of Northern Adirondack Central School District's recent tax increases, adding that the Altona Town Justice Department was the only exception.
"We sacrificed our raises."
SAME BUDGET
The Town of Altona recently OK'd a 2021 budget of $487,384.
The general fund tax rate was $0.89 per $1,000 assessed property.
"That's the same it was last year," Ross noted, comparing the figure to the town's 2020 spending plan.
Residents would be charged $3.29 per $1,000 assessed property for the municipality's highway fund, which was an increase of $0.01 over the current year.
TOWN JUSTICE
The Altona Town Justice Department was the only one to see salary changes this year, Ross said.
"That's because we were having a hard time getting justices," the supervisor added. "So we raised that up a little bit."
The 2020 spending plan budgeted just under $18,000 for two justices.
The figure was raised to $20,000 for next year.
Clerk pay would also be increased to $10,000 for two, up from just over $8,000.
SCHOOL FISCAL WOES
Ross said the town's budget planning was heavily impacted by NAC's financial troubles.
Earlier this year, the School District had needed a super-majority of its district residents to OK a spending plan that exceeded the New York State tax cap.
The $23,758,650 budget was to increase school taxes by 5.26 percent, raising the tax rate from $12.03 per $1,000 assessed property to $17.38
More than 70 percent of voters, living in areas such as Altona, Ellenburg and Lyon Mountain, had supported the school's budget, allowing it to go through.
Keeping that tax increase in mind, Supervisor Ross said the Town of Altona didn't want to raise its taxes.
He did not expect any lost services to town residents in 2021.
