ALTONA — A Malone woman was arrested June 30 after police said she was involved in a sexual relationship with an inmate at Altona Correctional Facility while employed as a chaplain.
Police said Tamra A. Murphy, 62, provided money for the inmate during the relationship, a release by State Police said. Murphy was charged with third-degree rape, a class E felony, third-degree criminal sexual act, a class E felony, seven counts of second-degree introducing contraband, class A misdemeanors, and 14 counts of official misconduct, class A misdemeanors.
She was arraigned in Clinton County Court and was released on her own recognizance, the release said. Murphy is scheduled to return to county court July 15.
