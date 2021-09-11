TUPPER LAKE — As millions were trying to escape New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, Paul Maroun was trying to get in.
The Tupper Lake mayor was then working as legal counsel to New York State Sen. Ron Stafford, who had a very different concern on his mind that morning.
“Sen. Stafford’s wife was in the hospital in New York City,” he explained. “So we were getting ready to go down and the (attack) occurred.”
As the country ground to a halt in the wake of the terrorist strikes on the World Trade Center, Stafford’s staff scrambled to find a way to get the senator down to be with his wife at Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital.
“He wanted to see her because she was going to have a procedure.”
A SENSE OF DANGER
Eventually, a state police escort was arranged to help get the senator and his staff safely into the city.
That plan was organized as the anxiety and uncertainty of the day’s terror hung in the air.
Maroun had first heard about the planes crashing into the towers from a radio broadcast that morning while driving over to meet with the senator’s staff for the planned NYC trip.
As news of the strike on the Pentagon and the scale of the terror attack spread, Maroun recalled that the question of “what’s going to happen next?” was on everyone’s tongue.
“Everybody was thinking ‘What’s gonna happen? What are we gonna do?’”
The idea that the statehouse in Albany might be attacked was a serious concern, Maroun remembered.
“It was confusing and trying, actually. It was scary, to be honest with you.”
ALL YOU COULD SEE
Arriving in New York City did little to relieve that fear.
All you could see was smoke, Maroun recalled.
“That’s all you could see. It was unbelievable. That’s all you could see.”
Maroun remembered hearing Sen. Stafford call his colleague Sen. Doug Barclay as they were headed into the city.
“He said ‘You can’t believe this. This looks just like the bombing at World War II of Pearl Harbor.’”
THEN AND NOW
That comment especially rang deep for Maroun that day since he was still serving as an active member of the U.S. Naval Reserves Defense Intelligence Agency at the time.
“By the time we got back to Albany that night, I was mobilized,” he said.
“I went to Connecticut. From there, I went to Washington and stayed there for three years,” he said.
At that time, post-Cold War and pre-War on Terror, such a surprise mobilization was shocking, Maroun remembered.
“Now, if you’re in the reserves, you get called on all the time,” he said, owing to the United States' expanded commitments around the world.
Retired after a 23-year career in the Naval Reserves, national security is still on Maroun’s mind as he looks back on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
“It can happen anytime, anywhere and that’s what I keep thinking about,” he said.
There was and can still be a sense that such an attack can’t happen to a country as powerful as the United States, he said.
But a terror attack by a single person or small group of people is very challenging to defend against and requires constant vigilance.
“Through our intelligence communities and our intelligence abilities, we have to be able to be one step ahead all the time, as much as we can, to eliminate these terrorists. Because when people don’t care about their own lives, it’s very difficult to stop them from killing others.”
Email Ben Rowe: browe@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @BenRowePhoto
