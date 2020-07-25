ELIZABETHTOWN — For Alfred “Al”, “Alfie” Kurtz, it will be just another day, but for those who know and love him, turning 100 is just one of his many attributes they admire.
Asked about his longevity, Al responded, “My family’s always been healthy. Also it is in our gene pool to live long. My brother lived into his 90’s.” With a twinkle in his eyes, he added, “Just meanness, I guess.”
ALWAYS WORKING
Well into his 90’s, at 7 a.m. Al would walk outside and get the Press Republican, sit down and enjoy a cup of coffee. Around 8:30 a.m. he’d head across the road to Adirondack Auto, then to the Chevy dealership (both owned by George and Julie Huttig) to pick up mail, drive to the post office and then retrace his route.
Three days a week, until the age of 96, Kurtz grabbed the steering wheel and hoisted himself into his pick-up truck to deliver auto parts for the Huttigs and NAPA to Lake Placid and beyond. After the deliveries, it was time for chores such as mow the lawn or snow blow the driveway.
As for driving, “I quit last year on my 99th birthday.”
However, his wife Annabelle indicated with a chuckle that was not entirely true.
“I had gone somewhere, I believe Tops, and he decided to drive to the post office.”
At age 96 while at Adirondack Auto, his pick-up went out of gear, knocked Al over and ran over his legs. Unperturbed, he picked himself up, wanted to continue with his delivery, and refused to go to the ER.
However, he was persuaded to take the day off. A few days later, though there were no broken bones, he was convinced to seek medical attention for abrasions.
WIDE EXPERIENCES
The centurion has had a plethora of vocations. As a young man he worked in a metal shop; primarily with copper tubing. “I was doing construction when the war (World War II) started. Then I joined the army and was with the 88th Division which was in Africa and then Italy. After the war, I came home and then got married in 1948.”
Annabelle recalls, “I met him at a skating rink in Florida. He offered to take me home, and continued to do so every Friday night. He also would help my father at the farm.”
When asked about the most important events in his life, Al replied while smiling at Annabelle, “I guess when I got married. I’m not sure.”
Until 1958, the couple worked in Florida during the winters and Colorado in the summers. Then they spent summers in Elizabethtown working at the Windsor Hotel. Since 1962, they have resided in Elizabethtown and constructed and managed the Park Motor Inn for several years.
Kurtz continued with construction, and was employed by Herb Hildebrandt at Elizabethtown Electrical Services. Among the projects they worked on were Lake Placid’s Howard Johnson’s and the Lake Placid Playhouse Theater.
For a number of years after this, he worked in the maintenance department at the Horace Nye nursing home, as well as the Otis Mountain ski area.
FAMILY MEMORIES
Al’s daughter Ann Whitney fondly remembers his diving expertise. “He taught me how to dive as well as my daughters. Three years ago, at age 97, he not only instructed them, but dove in himself.”
Another daughter, Barbara Harwood, said, “Every year I would know that spring had come as he would put pussy willows on my car for me to see when I got out from work.”
Among his greatest admirers are his granddaughters whom he supported by going to virtually every ball game. Last winter, he braved a snowstorm to head over the mountain to Keene Valley to witness granddaughter, Emily Whitney’s, senior game.
Granddaughter Clare Harwood said: "Everyone knows him for many reasons. But to me he's always just been my Grandpa. He hasn't had to do more than sit in his front yard and tell me about the, ‘old days,' where trees lined the street, and tell me how watermelon isn't good without salt. We would quietly sit on the porch enjoying the sunshine together. He sat behind me at my dad's funeral and let me know he's there by simply putting his hand on my shoulder.”
Another granddaughter, Emily Whitney expressed love and affection.
“My grandpa Al has been a supportive grandfather to me my whole entire life. He’s always shown me respect and encouragement. Grandpa Al would always take my sister, Hanna, and I down to the pond to go fishing. Even if we didn’t catch anything we would be down there for hours having a fun time.”
Emily continued, “When we were little kids, grandpa had to find a way for us to be able to drive the lawnmower by ourselves. He wanted us to feel important and independent so he would tie a piece of wood to the gas pedal so we could drive around by ourselves. We would be out there for hours just doing circles in the lawn even if we weren’t really cutting the grass.
“I am most grateful for Grandpa Al supporting me as an equestrian. He was always alongside with grandmother Annabelle encouraging me to have fun and be the best I could be. They are two are like two peas in a pod. Grandpa Al was the best boot shiner who got my riding boots ready for every show.”
Granddaughter Paige Saltamach commented: “Grampa has always been my greatest hero. He’s the one who taught me to ride a bike and how to spit watermelon seeds even farther. He taught me to drive and mix frozen drinks at every holiday.
"Grampa was the loudest fan at all my sports games. He twirled me around the dance floor at my wedding at age 90. My children are blessed to know him. When I was pregnant with Hank, Grampa had heart surgery, and I remember praying he’d be able to meet the baby I’d yet to tell him about. I never dreamed my children would get so much precious time with him as well.”
