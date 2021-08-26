MALONE — Visitation at The Alice Center’s Skilled Nursing Facility has been suspended temporarily after a resident tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to a news release by the facility, the resident, who is currently exhibiting symptoms and is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, was tested after being visited by someone last week who was exposed to the virus and later tested positive.
Testing for residents and employees is underway, the release said. The resident who tested positive is in isolation.
“We are communicating directly to all residents, their families and loved ones, to ensure they have the latest information on steps we are taking to limit any potential spread within The Alice Center, and protect our residents and employees,” Susan Biondolillo, Alice Hyde’s associate vice president of long-term care, said in a statement.
“As we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we will continue to act with an abundance of caution to protect those in our care, as well as our team of caregivers.”
The facility said it is working with Franklin County Public Health to perform contact tracing where appropriate.
Abiding by New York State Department of Health guidelines, the facility said it will be suspending visitation after the positive test.
