MALONE — Alice Hyde Medical Center will close its drive-thru COVID-19 test site effective Friday, Aug. 6, citing a lower demand for the testing in the community.
"The hospital will transition its testing program to Primary Care offices, Alice Hyde Walk-In Clinic and the hospital’s Laboratory Services department beginning Monday, Aug. 9.
With the state ending its support of COVID-19 testing sites and free testing no longer available through BioReference Laboratories, patients should be aware that their insurance will be billed, and it is recommended that patients bring their insurance card with them when receiving a COVID-19 test.
TESTING INSTRUCTIONS
Starting Aug. 9, COVID-19 testing will be offered seven days a week during the following hours:
• Symptomatic patients: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, at all Alice Hyde Primary Care offices; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday – Sunday, at Alice Hyde Walk-In Clinic, 134 Park St., Malone. Patients must have a provider’s order and call the office to schedule an appointment.
Symptomatic individuals seeking a COVID-19 test must schedule an appointment with the office where their test will be performed. Once they arrive at the office, they will remain in the vehicle and contact the office by phone, and testing will be performed at the curbside.
• Asymptomatic patients: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday, at the hospital’s Main Floor Laboratory; 7 a.m. to Noon on Saturdays, at the hospital’s Ground Floor Laboratory. Patients must have a provider’s order, no appointment is required.
THOUSANDS OF TESTS
Asymptomatic individuals seeking a COVID-19 test should enter through the hospital’s Main Entrance for screening and check in at Registration before proceeding to the lab. Patients should bring a hard copy of their testing order with them when seeking a COVID test.
Testing currently taking place at the Alice Hyde Drive-Thru COVID-19 Test Site located at 130 Park Street will end at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
The site, which began operations in March of 2020, has performed tens of thousands of COVID-19 tests over the past 16 months, and more than 18,000 COVID tests over the past year.
The most tests recorded on a single day was 129 on Dec. 23, 2020; the most tests recorded in a single month was 2,327 in January 2021. Last month the test site performed 357 COVID-19 tests.
