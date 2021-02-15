MALONE — Limited, in-person visitation at the Alice Center's Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) will resume Monday, Feb. 22.
"We are thrilled to be resuming in-person visitation next week, and want to thank our residents and their families and loved ones for their support and patience over the last several months,” Alice Hyde’s Associate Vice President of Long Term Care Susan Biondolillo says in a Monday news release.
"We will ensure everyone has the opportunity to reconnect face-to-face as quickly as possible."
VISITS SUSPENDED
The Alice Center is built of two parts: the SNF with 135 beds and the Assisted Living Program (ALP) with 30 beds. It sits on Sixth Street in Malone.
Visitation at both areas of the facility was suspended in late October after some residents and staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A handful of residents later died due to COVID-19.
New York State Department of Health guidelines require long-term care facilities be free of any COVID-positive tests for at least 14 days prior to hosting visitation.
Visitation at the ALP resumed on Monday, Feb. 8.
PRE-SCHEDULED VISITS
Alice Center visits would be limited to a maximum of six individuals at a time with visitations scheduled in 30-minute sessions Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Staff would allot 15 minutes between sessions "to allow for sanitation."
Visitors would need to schedule their stop and provide a verified, negative COVID-19 test within seven days prior to the date of their visit.
"All visits will be held inside, in the corridor connecting the SNF and the ALP, and will be supervised by an SNF employee," the release says.
SNF administrators are reaching out to residents and their points of contact to inform them of the guidelines and restrictions. To schedule a visitation time, contact the SNF receptionist at 518-481-8000 during business hours.
Other guidelines are available on Alice Hyde’s website.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
The news came alongside the announcement of 11 new COVID-positive cases uncovered in Franklin County over the weekend.
The Public Health Department there shared the news via its Monday update, saying one individual was an inmate.
Sixteen residents had been discharged from quarantine or isolation, making the county's total number of positives 287, the update says.
County officials also called on those aged 65 years and up, restaurant workers and individuals with co-morbidities or underlying medical conditions to call 1-833-697-4829 or visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ to sign up for their vaccine.
