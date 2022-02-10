PLATTSBURGH - The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will meet and provide a program Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room in the second floor auditorium of the Old Clinton County Courthouse on the corner of Margaret and Court Streets in Plattsburgh.
The program, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature a talk and slide show by Dan Kelting, executive director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute, Paul Smith’s College. Dr. Kelting’s topic will be “Road Salt Contamination of Adirondack Ground Water.”
A business meeting follows at 8 p.m. Both the program and meeting are free and open to the public.
Please use the Court Street entrance where there is a handicap ramp.
