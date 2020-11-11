WADHAMS — Last summer, a procession of cars and motorcycles stretching a half mile or more with banners flying and horns blaring gaily made its way past the residence of Alfred, “Al”, “Alfie” Kurtz’s residence to celebrate his 100th birthday.
Then in September, Alfie was again honored by a lengthy motorcade, but the tone was somber. A contingent of veterans on motorcycles, with American flags fluttering behind them led the way along the Elizabethtown-Wadhams Road and into the final resting place of American heroes at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery.
ACCOMPLISHED LIFE
The ceremony, witnessed by well over 100 people including family members, friends and fellow veterans, commenced with Rev. Fred Shaw offering a prayer. Shaw, holding a cup from Alfie’s 90th birthday party, informed those gathered of some of Kurtz’s long list of accomplishments including being a personal driver for Robert Kennedy’s visit to the Adirondacks.
Alfie took an unintended route with the presidential aspirant, which surprised the Secret Service agents.
“But Kennedy trusted Al. People trusted and respected him. He could take care of everything. One thing you could not call him was a millionaire, though he tried with things such as a potato chip business. However, he was rich in many other ways.”
ALWAYS A GREAT DAY
Holding up the 10 year old celebratory orange plastic drinking vessel, Rev. Shaw concluded with, “His cup runneth over.”
George Huttig, owner of Adirondack Auto and other businesses knew Alfie from the time he was a youngster purchasing candy when Kurtz was associated with the Windsor Hotel.
“For Al, it was always a great day. If I was having a crappy day, I would see him.”
Huttig told of Alfie not being happy if someone mowed his lawn as one of his favorite things was to hop on his mower to manicure the yard. Well into his 90’s, Alfie delivered parts for Huttig all over the North Country.
Having his license taken did not deter Alfie from driving as Huttig had to track down the then-99-year-old who decided it was a good day to go for one more drive.
Huttig also related Alfie’s sense of humor. This summer when his wife, AnnaBelle, put too much tonic with his gin for his afternoon libation, he grinned and said, “Tell the waitress she’s fired.”
The centurion had had a plethora of vocations. As a young man he worked in a metal shop; primarily with copper tubing, as an electrician, ran the Windsor Hotel and later, built and operated the Park Motel, as well as did maintenance for the Horace Nye Nursing Home.
Not one to sit around in his, “old age,” Kurtz delivered parts for Huttig Auto after his “retirements”.
MILITARY SERVICE
Kurtz was doing construction when WWII started and felt it was his patriotic obligation to enlist in the US Army and was assigned to the 88th Division. Like many who have served in the military, Alfie played down his duties just saying, “I was in Africa and then Italy. After the war, I came home and then got married in 1948.”
In fact, the 88th Infantry received three Unit Citations as it went from Morocco to Algeria and then on to Italy. It freed Naples and then proceeded to Rome; being the first unit to enter the Eternal City.
The 88th engaged in fierce battles while crossing the Arno River and driving through the Po Valley. The unit was on its way over the Dolomites to engage the enemy in Austria when the fighting ceased.
The ceremony at the Veterans cemetery in addition to the motorcyclists included a US Army contingent consisting of Capt. Eric Samson and Sgt. Tristan Serrano triangulating the flag and playing Taps, American Legion’s Elizabethtown Post 551 and Lewis Post 1319 providing an Honor Guard and offering a 21 gun salute.
Bagpipers Kimberly Matthews and Maddox Rice combined to fill the hillside and cemetery with a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace.
