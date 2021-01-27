Albino Answers: SUNY professor talks rare creatures

STEWART DENENBERG/PHOTOStewart Denenberg of Plattsburgh sent in this photo of an albino squirrel sitting stark against the railing of Denenberg’s deck along Lake Champlain. Fascination with albino animals is common with how rare it is to find one and with the visual features that come with the condition, which has led to Press-Republican readers submitting photos of their encounters with albino animals over the years.