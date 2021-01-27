Albino Answers: SUNY professor talks rare creatures

PLATTSBURGH — Spotting an albino animal can be peculiar. Not only are mammals born with albinism only about once in every 10,000 births, seeing one is a sign of how lucky that animal was to have survived for as long as it did, Dr. Neil Buckley, an associate professor and chairman of SUNY Plattsburgh’s biological sciences, said.
STRUGGLES IN NATURE
Fascination with albino animals is common with how rare it is to find one and with the visual features that come with the condition, which has led to Press-Republican readers submitting photos of their encounters with albino animals over the years.
While there are variations in albinism, Buckley said, many albino animals suffer from poor vision and struggle to blend into their environment with their white fur.
“You can imagine if you were a white mouse running around in the forest, you’re not going to last very long because you’re incredibly obvious,” he said. “So that’s a big disadvantage. And the fact that they generally have vision problems is also a major problem.”
ROLL OF THE DICE
That’s because of how difficult it can be to spot predators and food, he said.
“So what you tend to see is few animals that have been fortunate enough to not have been picked off by a predator,” Buckley said.
As far as how an animal is born with an albinism, it’s like a series of unlucky dice rolls.
Albinism is a recessive mutation, which requires both parents to carry it and for the offspring to take in both copies in order for it to express the condition, Buckley said.
Albino animals’ bad vision comes from the lack of melanin, which disrupts the normal development of the iris, retina, eye muscles and optic nerve.
ALBINISM IN HUMANS
The lack of melanin also contributes to the deep red eyes often seen in albino animals. The redness in the eyes is actually red blood cells in the retina, which can be seen through the iris because of the lack of pigmentation. Although not all albino animals have those trademark red eyes.
Buckley also noted how people with albinism have similar struggles with the condition as animals do, such as poor vision, sometimes to the point of being legally blind. Their skin is also vulnerable to UV radiation, which can lead to getting skin cancer easily. Blotchy or patchy skin that can be mistaken for freckles can also develop.
“But it’s not freckles. It’s actually damage to the underlying tissue,” Buckley said.
RIGHT IN OUR BACKYARD
With the pandemic still in full swing, experiencing the North Country’s nature and surroundings safely by spotting some of its wildlife can be a good way to pass time, especially with the birds from up north in the area this time of the year and the snowy owls, too, Buckley said.
“I would encourage anybody to get out and look at the wildlife around them. We’ve got lots of really cool stuff around here,” Buckley said.
Commented
