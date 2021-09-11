PLATTSBURGH — Roger G. Morse, an architect whose background includes forensic investigations of building disasters, for a decade studied and documented fallible fireproofing inside the walls of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers and does not overlook the role that lack of upkeep may have played 20 years ago today.
"It was when I saw them collapsing. I thought, 'Those sons of bitches. They never repaired the building and now all of these people are dying.'"
FAULTY FIREPROOFING
Morse, who lives in the Albany area and has family living here in the North Country, was hired by the fireproofing manufacturer to determine its conditions. For years, he reported numerous cases of faulty fireproofing within lower Manhattan's 100-story sister skyscrapers.
Admitting the maintenance of such high-rise buildings was a challenge, it was the architect's position that the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, owner and manager of the World Trade Center, did not do its job.
In some cases fireproofing was applied over rust, was falling off in sheets, was not reapplied when required or was just plain missing from story-high lengths of steel, Morse said.
IMPACT HARD TO KNOW
Morse, who became a New York-licensed architect in 1976, was interviewed multiple times following the Sept. 11 attacks. His perspective has appeared in publications as big as the Washington Post and the New York Times.
Less than one year after the attack, the Washington Post quoted Morse as saying, with better fireproofing, the towers "probably would have held up a little longer."
The National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) later investigated the failure and determined, in its opinion, that the fireproofing had been blown off by the explosions caused by the planes hitting the towers and, therefore, the faulty fireproofing documented by Morse was not to blame for the buildings' collapses.
But, in Morse's opinion, much of that fireproofing was lacking — explosions or no explosions — and had that proofing been kept up to snuff, the structures may have held on longer and the Sept. 11, 2001 death toll might not sit so high.
"It's possible," he said. "We really don't know exactly, but it’s clear that the towers withstood the plane collision and then fell because of the fire. It was a contents fire. That softened the steel and then the steel failed."
'REALLY ANGRY'
Despite his countless trips examining the World Trade Center's interior and recording its missing fireproofing, Morse sat shocked alongside the rest of the world that ill-fated day when the towers crumbled to ground.
"It completely surprised me. When I saw the buildings collapse, I was really angry. I figured it was due to the missing fireproofing. . . that could have been remedied, but never was."
RETURN TO GROUND ZERO
About one year later in October 2002, Morse returned to lower Manhattan for a different job.
Deutsche Bank, which sat nearby the World Trade Center site, hired him to study whether or not it was cheaper to rid its building of contamination or to demolish and replace it altogether.
"It turned out to be cheaper to demolish it and replace it," Morse said. "It got hit by Tower 2 when it collapsed and it put a gouge, about a 40-story-high gouge, in the front of the building."
Morse stayed in a nearby hotel for a year-and-a-half, watching Ground Zero, fenced up and covered in dust, get slowly cleaned and rebuilt.
"I had a great view looking north towards Manhattan and the Empire State Building and lost the view when World Trade Center 7 got tall enough to block it."
