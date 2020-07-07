PLATTSBURGH — Federal funding will allow Plattsburgh International Airport to replace an airport rescue and firefighting vehicle.
Last week, U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced more than $8.9 million in Federal Aviation Administration funding for Capital Region and North Country airports.
Plattsburgh's slice of that comes to $1.1 million, according to a press release.
INCLUDED IN PLAN
Airport Manager Chris Kreig said funding for the new vehicle was included in the airport's Capital Improvement Plan, which is used to apply for grant funding through the FAA's Airport Improvement Program.
"Clinton County submitted a grant application for a new airport rescue and firefighting vehicle to replace a vehicle that we received from the Air Force when the base closed that is nearing the end of its service life," he told the Press-Republican.
Normally, the FAA would pay 90 percent of the total grant amount, with the remaining 10 percent split between the state and Clinton County.
But as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the federal share for Fiscal Year 2020 projects was increased to 100 percent, Kreig explained.
"We anticipate receiving additional grant funding for a runway re-paving project and the grant application associated with that project is currently going through the FAA review process," he added.
CRITICAL FUNDING
The senators additionally announced that Lake Placid Airport would receive $555,555 and Ticonderoga Municipal Airport would be awarded $172,117.
The funding will be used "for a variety of airport safety and quality improvement projects, including rehabilitating runways, reconstructing apron, rehabilitating terminals, acquiring snow removal equipment, acquiring aircraft rescue and fire-fighting safety equipment, and conducting or updating studies," the release said.
“As communities in New York prepare to reopen, this critical funding will help local airports in the North Country and Capital Region provide high-quality and safe travel experiences,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
"I will continue fighting for the resources our airports across New York need to safely reopen, rebuild and transition into a post-coronavirus era.”
Schumer also spoke to how critical the funding was.
“I’m proud to deliver this funding and will continue to fight to make sure the Capital Region and North Country have the help they need to revive and thrive."
