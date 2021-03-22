DANNEMORA [mdash] Alton L. (Bud) Durkee, 82, of Chazy Lake, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20th at the home he built surrounded by his family. Born in Churubusco in 1938, he was the son of Alton and Mary (McArdle) Durkee. He was married to Gertrude (Gert) Tebo in September 1960 in…