PLATTSBURGH — Finishing up the repaving of Plattsburgh International Airport's runway has been in the planning phases for several years.
That its temporary closure from April 13 to June 22 coincides with a time of decreased air traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic probably makes it the best time for the project to move forward, Airport Director Chris Kreig said.
"If we had the choice, we would not be closing the runway," he continued. "We looked at a lot of different ways of doing this and we think we've come up with the best solution."
20 YEARS
Kreig previously told The Press-Republican that about 4,000 feet of the 11,759-foot runway's southern end was repaved in previous projects.
During the upcoming closure, an additional 4,400 feet that spans the middle of the stretch is set to be completed.
Once that is done, Kreig explained, enough usable runway will be available for both airline use and the accommodation of a safety area for construction workers repaving the final 3,700 feet on the northern end.
He anticipates that portion will be done by the beginning of August, at which time temporary markings will be put down.
Between then and September, the focus will be on putting grooves in the runway to address water build up, putting permanent markings down and relocating some runway lighting equipment.
"Then the runway will be completely finished some time in the beginning of September, then we don't have to worry about it for approximately 20 years," Kreig said.
EMERGENCY
In the event of an emergency situation, Kreig said, planes will ideally land in Burlington.
"But if there's something catastrophic, they're going to put the plane down on the ground," he continued.
"We'll address that if it happens, but ideally they would go over to the other airport where they can land and have resources available."
Krieg noted that helicopter traffic for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and another tenant will continue.
"We can support that even with the runway closed," he said.
