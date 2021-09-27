PLATTSBURGH — Reconstruction of Plattsburgh International Airport's runway is largely complete, Airport Director Chris Kreig reported to the Clinton County Legislature's Airport Committee this week.
He said a final inspection is set to take place Thursday afternoon, and that a subcontractor would be working on some smaller pieces.
"Minor electrical work for the airfield lighting and painting of the runway markings are the main items," he told the Press-Republican.
8,000 FEET
The project involved repaving 8,000 feet of the 11,759-foot runway by essentially recycling the existing concrete into a new subbase over which a layer of asphalt was laid.
The airport shut down the runway from April 13 to June 22 to allow contractors to work on 4,400 feet in the airstrip's midfield.
Once that was finished, 7,000 feet of usable runway plus a 1,000-foot buffer area between construction crews and aircraft was available, allowing for completion of the northern end.
The price tag of the project, designed by C&S Companies of Syracuse with Rifenburg Construction Inc. of Troy as the general contractor, was $12.5 million.
Kreig has said the county saved about $650,000 as, under federal coronavirus relief legislation, the Federal Aviation Administration covered the full cost, absolving the county of its usual 5% share.
MUCH-NEEDED
Kreig expects everything to be finished by the end of the month, when the contract ends.
"All things being equal and considering all that could have gone wrong, this project went remarkably smooth," he told legislators.
He noted pilots have reported a much smoother ride than before.
"It was a much-needed project despite some of the heartache that it caused early on. It was much-needed."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.