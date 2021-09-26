Airport Committee mulls fire truck options

PHOTO PROVIDEDPlattsburgh International Airport Director Chris Kreig says aircraft rescue and fire fighting (ARFF) vehicles are specialized pieces of equipment designed for the unique challenges associated with responding to aircraft emergencies. Both the airport's trucks suffered part failures last month. At its Wednesday meeting, the Clinton County Legislature's Airport Committee began discussing whether to repair the one that has yet to be fixed, trade it in and buy a used model, or purchase a new one.