'Afterburn!' Discussion on July 2018 Altona Wildfire

FILE PHOTOFirefighters work in 2018 to cut a path through a forest ahead of a wildfire in Altona to starve the blaze of fuel. Between July 12 and 18, 2018, fire believed to have been started from a nearby campfire swept through 2.25 square kilometers of the 32-square kilometer area known as Altona Flat Rock located about 20 miles north of Plattsburgh, devastating the landscape, which includes a historic jack pine bush and scores of blueberry and huckleberry brush, according to Dr. Danielle Garneau, associate professor of environmental science.