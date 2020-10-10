PLATTSBURGH — Those depending on Clinton County Public Transit have had an easier time running their errands and getting to downtown Plattsburgh since the re-continuation of bus routes on Aug. 3, but the ride isn't the same.
Felix Febres is a Rouses Point resident from Puerto Rico who needs to come to Plattsburgh three to four times every month to collect his disability checks and fill his prescription.
From March to August, he paid friends about $20 to $30 to bring him into Plattsburgh, as opposed to the $6 round trip fare that CCPT charges.
“It was hard for me,” he said.
Febres moved to Plattsburgh 20 years ago, and relies on public transportation due to the spread out nature of the North County.
He needed to wait at the Cornelia Street stop in Plattsburgh for an extra hour recently because the bus to Champlain was full.
However, he is happy that the buses are operating their normal routes again, even with new restrictions.
“Not everyone can be together, like before the pandemic. And you have to wear your mask inside the bus,” Febres said.
Joshua Abare has used CCPT for a long time, but this year, his situation has changed for when he needs to ride the bus.
Abare works full-time for Webber International Packaging, but is currently homeless. The Clinton County Department of Social Services is helping him pay for a room at the Stonehelm Motel on Spellman Road just outside of Plattsburgh.
Taking the Champlain-Rouses Point bus, he has to make sure he gets to work on time. This past Wednesday afternoon, he decided to wait for the bus instead of walking back to the motel.
“I just had to walk into town today, and it’s about seven miles, but it took me almost four and a half hours,” Abare said.
“With the bus schedule, I’m going to have to hop [off] the bus and literally turn around and catch it on its way back through to get to work in any decent time frame.”
Despite this, Abare said having CCPT resume its services at all is helpful for him. Aside from the limited seating, he said taking the bus hasn’t changed too much since the pandemic, and he isn’t worried about catching COVID-19.
He just doesn’t have any other option right now.
“I’ve used the bus in town here for years,” Abare said.
“I’m not personally worried. I trust my immune system, but I get the idea. It’s smart to limit the amount of people in that space.
"A large number of individuals who use the bus service have no other options, in my opinion. If I still had a vehicle, I would probably be commuting by another means.”
