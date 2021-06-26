PLATTSBURGH — More Americans than ever identify themselves as an individual on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum, according to recent Gallup poll findings.
That number was up to 5.6% of respondents as of this past February, up from 3.5 percent in 2012, the earliest year Gallup polled people on this topic.
Along with that increase in self-identification has come an increase in ways and words people use to identify themselves.
And while she understands that the cavalcade of new terms can be daunting to some, Kelly Metzgar, executive director of the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance, said that with the resources now widely available to everyone, that knowledge is easily accessible.
“If you just put in a search (online) for LGBTQAI+ education, or terms, you’ll come up with tons of stuff,” Metzgar said. “In this day and age, there’s really no shortage of resources.”
Aside from just doing a Google search, Metzgar also added that people could visit the gender alliance’s facebook, @adkncga, where informational content is regularly posted, or go to other organizations like Gender Equality NY or the Human Rights Campaign.
What you shouldn’t do, though, is just ask any LGBTQIA+ person in your life to explain things to you unless they’ve made it clear that’s something they’re comfortable doing.
“It isn’t up to every person in our community to be an educator,” Metzgar said. “Most LGBTQAI+ people just want to live their lives, and not be bothered and hassled, and asked inappropriate questions.”
Some members of the LGBTQIA+ community, like Metzgar, a trans woman herself, become educators who hold programs and training where those questions might be ok, but otherwise should be left unasked.
“There are some of us who are advocates and educators; I don’t mind, because I’ve put myself in that position,” Metzgar said. “Use the tools and resources that are available, and just let people live their lives.”
WORDS MATTER
And to the crowd that would say, “They’re just words, what’s the big deal,” in instances of misgendering people or the use of an LGBTQIA+ slur, Metzgar urged people to consider the impact those words could have.
“Think of the words that have been used in the past to discriminate and hate,” Metzgar said. “Think of people of color, and what words were used against them, and are still being used today. Words matter.”
Aside from that, things like getting names and pronouns right with trans and non-binary people are just matters of basic respect.
“We (adjust names) all the time; your name might be John, you maybe go by Jack, Who cares what name you use?” Metzgar said. “If I introduce myself as Kelly Metzgar, my pronouns are she, her and hers, who are you to argue? If you tell me your name and I decide to call you something else, you’d be pissed.”
PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE
Much progress for LGBTQIA+ people has been made in recent years, but Metzgar hopes more “love and acceptance” can help continue that trend.
“LGBTQIA+ people have existed throughout time, history, cultures and the world; We’ve been in the past, we are in the present and we will be in the future,” Metzgar said. “Treat others how you would want to be treated; if we could all just do that, there wouldn’t be any of this bullshit.”
LGBTQIA+ TERMS
Below is a list of significant LGBTQIA+ terms, taken from a glossary provided by Kelly Metzgar.
It is not an exhaustive list, and as Metzgar said, the terminology, “Is changing all the time,” but it does cover a lot of the basics.
Androgynous: Identifying and/or presenting as neither distinguishably masculine nor feminine. A non-binary gender identity typically used to describe a person’s appearances or clothing.
Asexual: An individual who does not experience sexual attraction. There is considerable diversity among the asexual community; each asexual person experiences things like relationships, attraction, and arousal somewhat differently.
Assigned sex: The sex that is assigned to an infant at birth based on the child’s visible sex organs, including genitalia and other physical characteristics.
Assumed gender: The gender a person is assumed to be based on the sex they are assigned at birth.
Bisexual: A person who has significant sexual, romantic and/or spiritual attractions to both men and women.
Gay: A term that can be used to describe either a man whose primary sexual and romantic attraction is to other men or to reference anyone whose primary sexual and romantic attraction is to a person who is the same sex as themselves.This term can also be used to apply to lesbians, bisexuals, and on some occasions, be used as an umbrella term for all LGBTQIA+ people.
Gender expression: The outward manifestation of internal gender identity, through clothing, hairstyle, mannerisms and other characteristics.
Gender identity: An individual’s inner sense of being male, female or another gender. Gender identity is not necessarily the same as sex assigned or presumed at birth.
Homophobia: A fear of or hostility toward lesbian, gay, and/or bisexual people, often expressed as discrimination, harassment and violence.
Homosexual: A person who is attracted to others of the same sex.
Intersex: A health condition, often present at birth, involving anatomy or physiology that differs from societal expectations of male and female. Intersex conditions can affect the genitals, the chromosomes and/or other body structures. People with intersex conditions should not be assumed to be transgender.
LGBTQIA+: An acronym representing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning or queer-identified people, intersex, allies, etc.
Misgender: To refer to someone, especially a transgender person, using a word, usually a pronoun or form of address, which does not correctly reflect the gender with which they identify.
Non-binary person: An individual who does not identify with either of the “traditional” male or female gender roles, instead identfying as outside the gender binary.
Pansexual: A person whose emotional, romantic, and/or physical attraction is to people of all gender identities and biological sexes.
Gender Pronouns: The pronoun or set of pronouns that an individual would like others to use when talking to or about that individual.
Queer: A traditionally pejorative term for LGBTQIA+ people that has been reclaimed by activists, who use it self-descriptively as a means to empower the LGBTQIA+ community.
Sexual Orientation: How one thinks of oneself in terms of to whom one is sexually or romantically attracted.
Transgender: Refers to people whose gender identity, one’s inner sense of being male, female, or something else, differs from their assigned or presumed sex at birth. Used both as an umbrella term and as an identity.
Transgender man: Describes a person who is changing or has changed their body and lived gender role from a birth-assigned female to an affirmed male.
Transgender woman: Describes a person who is changing or has changed their body and lived gender role from a birth-assigned male to an affirmed female.
Transphobia: The fear or hatred of transgender people, often expressed as discrimination, harassment and violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.