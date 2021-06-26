PLATTSBURGH — Ten years ago, Kelly Metzgar was at a fork in the road, struggling with her identity. She knew she was a woman, but everyone else didn’t.
“In my generation, being LGBTQ was not accepted or acceptable,” she said.
Contemplating thoughts of suicide, she felt she had three choices.
“I was forced to make a decision — whether I was going to continue with suicide, whether I was going to lead a dual-gender life, or if I was going to live as who I am,” she said,
She decided to come out to her family, and to her surprise, they took the news fairly well.
“But when I came out male to female, I shocked a hell of a lot of people,” she said. “And I’ve never been happier. I’ve never regretted that decision. It was the best thing I ever did.”
Today, Metzgar is the executive director for the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance, an LGBTQ peer support group that also provides gender education and advocacy. She said among the current generation of the LGBTQ community, acceptance and more welcoming families are more common.
“And that’s wonderful, especially when you have supportive parents. It makes the whole process so much easier,” Metzgar said.
“It’s important that parents are affirming of their children,” she continued. “We know who we are. This is how we were created before birth. It’s not a choice for us. We just want to live our lives.”
She credits the more wide-spread acceptance with conversations about LGBTQ people and culture being more present and with newer federal and state legislation protecting LGBTQ rights, like New York State’s 2019 Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act, which prohibits discrimination based off gender identity or expression in workplace settings and housing.
But many of the same problems Metzgar faced in 2011 still ring true for people today. According to the CDC, gay, lesbian or bisexual teens are more than twice more likely to attempt suicide as their straight peers.
So for those in the LGBTQ community who want to come out about their identity or sexuality, young or not, and aren’t quite ready yet, Metzgar said there’s no rush. She said having a support network of friends or family that will accept them would be an important step for a lot of people before coming out.
“I wouldn’t want to pressure anyone either way,” Metzgar said.
She said family members should do the same,
“Lead your life, and we will be there to love and support you either way. That way, there’s no pressure,” she said is a message people should adopt when someone wants to come out.
Metzgar said the Adirondack North Country Gender Alliance provides similar support networks for LGBTQ people in Saranac Lake every Wednesday with its peer support group. She said the gender alliance is also looking to expand with a Plattsburgh group as well.
She also said people close to others who are debating whether to come out should educate themselves rather than question them when or if they do come out.
“It’s not up to every single LGBTQ person to educate you,” she said. “Most people want to live their lives quietly. Not everyone wants to be an advocate.”
For young parents, Metzgar said they should believe their children when they talk about their gender identity or expression so they can start to live their authentic lives.
“We have to listen. To me, that’s the job of a parent,” she said. “It’s to love and support your child.”
Since coming out, Metzgar said she’s never looked back on that decision and has since fully transitioned. She said it was a long process, but she’s glad she did it.
“It took me a long time to do it. It took me several years to get where I needed to be. And I hear this from so many trans people, but once we come out, once we start living our lives, we become much happier people,” Metzgar said.
