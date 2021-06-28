PLATTSBURGH — March's American Rescue Plan Act expanded 2021 Child Tax Credit eligibility and qualifying parents need not wait until next tax season to begin raking in the payments.
Advance funds will be issued monthly through December with the first payment scheduled for July 15.
The remaining six-months-worth of payments would come as a lump sum alongside 2021 tax refunds next spring.
"These expanded dollars can make a real difference for families across New York and help pay for the bills that people need to run their families," U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said during a recent virtual news conference.
"Whether it's a rent bill, utility bill, putting food on the table, making sure the kids have the clothes they need or extracurricular activities."
EXPANDED BENEFITS
Eligibility was opened to homes with kids under 18 years, previously capped at under 17 years, and no longer limits credits based on a family's earning levels.
The credit was raised from the typical $2,000 per child to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children under age 18.
Families in Puerto Rico and the U.S. territories are eligible for the first time, as well. They can access the credit by signing up at: childtaxcredit.gov
According to Gillibrand, nonpartisan think tank Tax Policy Center estimates more than 90% of families with children will, on average, receive more than $4,300.
"All told, these changes mean that 87% of NY's children, more than 3.5 million children, are eligible for the Child Tax Credit," the senator said.
HOW MUCH?
Parents and guardians can calculate credit amounts via the IRS website.
According to IRS Spokesperson Eric Smith, amounts begin to decrease once income levels surpass $150,000.
There is no set income that labels parents ineligible, but for each $1,000 earned above that $150,000 income threshold, a family's credits get reduced by $50.
Asked if the advance payments would impact a family's tax refund come spring 2022, Smith answered, "Yes and no."
"It depends on how you look at it," Smith said, noting how if a family opted out of the early payments, it would receive all of the money at once in their refund. "This lets them get it early."
OPTING OUT
Parents can unenroll from the advance payments on the IRS website at: www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal
To ensure they do not receive the first payment, they must have unenrolled by Monday, June 28 at 11:59 p.m.
Parents must opt out before Aug. 2 to unenroll before the August payment is issued.
GET PAYMENTS
Qualifying New Yorkers who have provided the IRS with their banking information — either when filing their 2020 or 2019 tax returns, or through federal agencies providing benefits, such as the Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs or the Railroad Retirement Board — will receive monthly payments as direct deposits.
Otherwise payments will be delivered by mail.
For families that did not file taxes or that welcomed a new baby or child in 2021 can submit information using a non-filer tool featured on the IRS website: childtaxcredit.gov.
Parents who are undocumented, but whose child has a Social Security number can claim the credit using their individual taxpayer identification number at the above link, as well.
SHAVE CHILD POVERTY
Sen. Gillibrand called the expansion "the largest anti-poverty measure in decades," asserting it would cut child poverty by as much as 45%.
Though a supporter regardless, she thought the pandemic underscored the need for an expansion of benefits and noted financial hardships faced by New York families since March 2020.
"What the COVID crisis did was really show and shine a light on the systemic injustices and economic inequality in a way that we've never really understood or seen before so clearly. I think it is because of the COVID crisis that we are so very aware of systemic inequality in our economy and this is a way to make sure we address child poverty that existed before COVID and was really exacerbated during COVID."
