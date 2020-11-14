PLATTSBURGH – ADK Yoga co-owner Emily Barry launched her "Gentle Yoga" class Sunday evening.
It was the first online class ever of the Plattsburgh Studio under new ownership.
“We had a really nice outdoors series over the summer and into the fall, Alison Webbinaro, co-owner, said.
“When it got too cold, we decided to try this. We had a small turnout last night, but it was a real lovely class.”
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
Webbinaro and Barry, purchased the business from Luis Sierra and Libby Yokum in March.
“Their timing was wonderful,” Webbinaro said.
“Our timing was so, so bad. We were opened for one week. We opened the first week of March. We had a really awesome, I think pretty successful first week and then we shut down because we have a really wide range of population.”
The fledgling studio was trying to introduce baby classes and prenatal classes.
“And, we also have a big, older crowd,” she said.
“We just decided it was the right thing to do to close. We took a long pause throughout the beginning of quarantine because we were like everybody trying to figure out how to live in that moment.”
ONLINE SEGUE
This summer, the studio offered outdoor yoga classes.
“Just some really wonderful instructors who were comfortable teaching outdoors and a great group of people who came,” Webbinaro said.
“None of our instructors, and we aren't either, are comfortable even trying to do indoor. Also with the regulations, we wouldn't be able to put very many people in the studio.”
The studio utilizes a platform called Punchpass, for scheduling.
“So if people go to our website, adkyoga.com, click on the link to our schedule,” she said.
“They can create an account through Punchpass, and then purchase a pass. We're offering a $10 class pass. Then they can choose the class they want to go to.”
Classes are offered six days a week.
“That's exciting,” she said.
“We have four other instructors besides Emily and I. We have a couple of 7 p.m. classes, a couple of 5 p.m. classes, some 8 a.m. classes.
“We're trying to make it accessible for people because everybody is kind of Zoomed out. We recognize that but we also want to try to keep connection because I think that's important to us.”
It's a delicate balance to offer accessible classes to clientele and not instigate instructor burnout.
Participants can zoom in via their computer or cell phone.
“You can keep your camera on or you can turn your camera off,” Webbinaro said.
“We are also offering some chair classes, so people can do chair classes from home.”
NEW BUSINESS MODEL
As ADK Yoga builds a library of classes, participants will be able to sign in and take a class on demand for a nominal fee.
“You sign in and click on it, kind of like a YouTube thing,” she said.
“We're winging it. This was not at all what we planned. I think it's hard because you have this idea of what yoga is and what feels good for a yoga class and going to a studio, especially a space like ADK Yoga is just you're instantly relaxed there.
“It's just such a lovely environment. Trying to make it accessible for people to reach that state in their own home can be hard.”
Webbinaro said the outdoor chair yoga group was hardcore.
“That went all the way until the end of October,” she said.
“They were like in the rain. They were awesome. It was really wonderful. We hope that when weather gets nice again in the spring we will be able to be outside if not in the studio.”
The studio space is leased from Oval Development LLC.
“Our landlords have been so supportive,” Webbinaro said.
“They are just so incredibly supportive to us this whole time , and we are so grateful to them. Hunter and Rylan Conroy were so supportive from the very beginning.”
