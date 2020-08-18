PAUL SMITHS — Adirondack Water Week launches this year on Sunday Aug. 23 through Friday Aug. 28.
The inaugural event showcases a newly formed partnership between Paul Smith’s College Adirondack Watershed Institute and Northwood School in Lake Placid.
Water Week is an opportunity to celebrate one of our most precious and valued resources in the Adirondacks and across the globe, a news release said.
This event is designed for the general public to learn about our freshwater resources and discover ways to take action to protect our lakes and streams.
Featuring a speaker series and community training program, Water Week will be conducted virtually and feature some of the region’s most experienced scientists and conservation practitioners.
“We rely on our Adirondack waterways for drinking, recreation, tourism and basic ecosystem functions”, says Dan Kelting the executive director of the Adirondack Watershed Institute.
“Water Week is a chance for us to recognize the importance of freshwater and provide the public with an opportunity to learn how they can protect their own watersheds.”
Paul Smith’s College and Northwood School have paired up to offer this event in recognition of responsibilities as two historically significant academic institutions to engage and educate the public on environmental concerns and actions, the release said.
Topics featured during Water Week include the history of water in the region, water pollution prevention, climate change impacts, and community actions to protect clean water. The public is also encouraged to take part in an Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Training Certification course where they can learn about spread prevention and engage in discussion with experts and other interested community members.
The programs will be conducted online using Zoom and will include a live Q and A session. Registration is required.
The speaker schedule is:
Aug. 23, “History of Adirondack Waters”, Daniel L Kelting, Ph.D., Executive Director, Adirondack Watershed Institute, Paul Smith’s College
Aug. 24, “Climate Change and Adirondack Waters”, Curt Stager, Ph.D., Professor of Biology, Paul Smith’s College
Aug. 25, “Aquatic Invasive Species”, Meg Modley, M.A., Aquatic Invasive Species Management Coordinator, Lake Champlain Basin Program
Aug. 26, “Microplastic Pollution in Lake Champlain”, Danielle Garneau, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Environmental Science, SUNY Plattsburgh
Aug. 27, “Road Salt Pollution in the Mirror Lake Watershed”, Brendan Wiltse, Ph.D., Water Quality Director and Assistant Professor, Adirondack Watershed Institute, Paul Smith’s College
Aug. 28, “Community Action to Protect Clean Water”, Zoë Smith, Deputy Director, Adirondack Watershed Institute, Paul Smith’s College, featuring guest speakers from Adk Action, Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program, and Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District
Access to the training materials for the Certification course is open now. The course concludes on Wednesday, Sept. 3 with a Webinar/Q and A session with AWI scientists.
All events are free and open to anyone interested in learning about protecting clean water. More information including how to register is at : https://www.adkwatershed.org/.
