KEENE — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Land Trust Alliance announced during Earth Week 2022 that the New York State Conservation Partnership Program has awarded the Adirondack Land Trust three grants.
A grant of $75,000 will enable the Adirondack Land Trust to accept the transfer of conservation easements and fee properties totaling 430 acres from the Lake Placid Land Conservancy (LPLC).
A grant of $20,000 will aid the operations side of absorbing LPLC’s other assets and obligations, and helping the Adirondack Land Trust meet high standards for perpetual conservation of LPLC properties.
A grant of $9,000 will enable the Adirondack Land Trust's staff and board to assess the institution’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) competencies, and engage professional assistance in foundational steps toward diversity, equity and inclusion in the organization and the places it helps conserve.
The Adirondack Land Trust is grateful for private matching contributions from Steve Burrington and the McLanahan Family Fund at Adirondack Foundation, which helped make the grants possible.
The three grants were among the 80 awarded to land trusts statewide through the New York State Environmental Protection Fund's Conservation Partnership Program, a public-private initiative that leverages millions of dollars in private and other funding to support projects that protect water quality and farmland, boost public access for outdoor recreation, and conserve open space areas that benefit community well-being and sustainable economic development.
To learn more, visit adirondacklandtrust.org or contact info@adirondacklandtrust.org, (518) 576-2400.
