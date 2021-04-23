ADK Federal Credit Union to relocate Plattsburgh branch

PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Regional Federal Credit Union will soon relocate its Plattsburgh branch to the former Kneucraft Fine Jewelers building on Route 3.
"Our new, standalone location isn’t just convenient, but is also more visible," Adirondack Regional Federal Credit Union CEO Russ Cronin said. "We’ve been growing steadily in the Plattsburgh market, and across the North Country.
"As interest rates stay near record lows, we’re excited to welcome more new members who may be surprised to find that we’re as competitive as any large bank —while offering the kind of personal attention bigger institutions can’t match."
CREDIT UNION
Adirondack Regional serves over 7,000 members who live or work in Essex, Franklin, St. Lawrence and Clinton counties.
In addition to its Plattsburgh branch, the credit union has location in Tupper Lake and Potsdam.
It offers mortgages, loans, savings and checking accounts, as well as financial counseling.
The credit union employs 17 people, including three in Plattsburgh.
BY JUNE
Renovations are underway at the new site, located at 672 Route 3 in the Town of Plattsburgh.
Adirondack Regional expects to move operations to the 1,900-square-foot space, which will double the size of its current Smithfield Boulevard location, by June.
It will feature more office space for employees and easier access to the drive-thru lane for members.
Commented
